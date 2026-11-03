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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
7h

Of course, the FDA would reject something that has little effect on the biological clock compared to blue-light-emitting bulbs. As consumers, we have a choice! The FDA is more interested in chronic ill health for Americans to fill their pockets!

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
7h

Principiascientifica int

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