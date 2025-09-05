The Defender

Ann
They’re unreliable for truth

Jill
Until the covid injections are removed from the market, I will never believe one word from anyone in HHS.

Here are two links backing up why I say what I say: https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/trump-and-gates-celebrate-partnership

RFK Jr. in 2023: “One of the frustrating things in this pandemic… they’re getting away literally with murder, with mayhem, with mass murder.”

Today, Sept. 4, 2025:

Sen. Bill Cassidy: "Do you agree with me that President Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?"

RFK Jr.: “Absolutely."

🥴🥴

https://t.me/zeeemedia/21777

There is some footage that came out of today’s hearing which was good. RFK Jr. did hit back on a few points, but, forgive me folks…

I cannot understand why this alleged army of people is currently pushing back so hard against him (apparently).

He’s stopped some injections, and fast-tracked others. He proudly announced a new, Bill Gates funded “universal vaccine,” and one of the main scientists involved with this new Frankenstein shot previously wrote a paper with Fauci about how we need a “universal vaccine.” It’s a continuation of a Biden-era initiative.

I fail to see how this is anything but theatre to convince people we have people in leadership “fighting the system.”

What system are you fighting when you’re pushing the newest Bill Gates shot?

I’m just being honest with you all. Perhaps I’m just cynical… but cynicism saves lives 🤷‍♀️

Watch our investigation into this and decide for yourselves:

https://rumble.com/v6xi9ra-nih-new-universal-vaccine-links-to-bill-gates-fauci-daily-pulse-ep-86.html

https://t.me/zeeemedia/21779

