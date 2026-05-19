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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
3h

😔🤯

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1h

Tracy Beth Høeg was involved in the useless Florida Public Health Integrity Committee appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and overseen by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/governor-ron-desantis-florida-grand

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