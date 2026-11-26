The ruling stems from a lawsuit Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency filed against the FDA under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain records related to the FDA’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Children’s Health Defense staff attorney Risa Evans said the public shouldn’t have to file FOIA requests and lawsuits to obtain important vaccine safety data. “The FDA should make vaccine safety-monitoring records and data available to the public as a matter of course.”

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must pay $571,470.37 in attorneys’ fees to a group that sued the agency to obtain records related to the FDA’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, a federal court ruled last week.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) filed against the FDA to obtain the records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

PHMPT is a nonprofit formed by public health professionals, medical professionals, scientists and journalists to obtain and disseminate data the FDA relied on to license COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit garnered national attention when the FDA told the court it would need decades to process PHMPT’s FOIA request.

The group filed the lawsuit after the agency denied its request to expedite the release of the records.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, said the agency must pay the organization the fees it owes attorneys at Siri & Glimstad for their work on the lawsuit.

“It ​should not have required over 1,600 hours billed across 22 attorneys and staff for the FDA to do what it should have done from the start — be transparent and release to the public the documents it relied upon to license ​Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Aaron Siri, told The Defender.

The FDA did not respond to a request for comment.

FDA said it needed up to 75 years to release the documents

In September 2021, PHMPT sued the FDA under the FOIA to obtain the data the agency relied on to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Although the FDA took just 108 days to review and approve the Pfizer vaccine, the agency argued it needed up to 75 years to release the underlying documents, citing staffing constraints and the need to redact confidential information.

In January 2022, Pittman rejected the FDA’s proposed timeline, ordering the agency to release 55,000 pages per month.

The court-ordered disclosures, dubbed the “Pfizer Papers,” gave independent researchers access to hundreds of thousands of pages of previously undisclosed clinical trial data, animal studies, internal safety assessments, adverse event reports and regulatory correspondence.

Analysis of the documents found, for example, that Pfizer’s clinical trial investigators classified nearly all of the most severe adverse events as unrelated to vaccination.

An FDA clinical review also documented nine cardiac-related deaths among vaccine recipients compared with five among placebo recipients, although the agency concluded it was unlikely vaccines caused the deaths.

An internal FDA memo, dated May 18, 2021 — three months before the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the vaccines — revealed that the agency was aware its national electronic system for monitoring product safety was “not sufficient” for evaluating the Pfizer vaccine’s risk for causing myocarditis and pericarditis.

Pfizer’s early postmarketing records also documented 1,223 reported deaths and more than 42,000 adverse event case reports, including 158,893 adverse events during the first three months following the vaccine’s emergency use authorization.

Of those, 11,361 people had not recovered at the time of reporting. While the reports did not establish causation, they provided researchers with information about potential safety signals.

Author Naomi Wolf and a large team of volunteer researchers analyzed the documents and published their findings in “The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity.” They identified deaths during clinical trials, menstrual irregularities and serious effects among pregnant women.

In October 2024, the FDA asked the court to end the lawsuit, arguing it had satisfied its FOIA obligations and had spent more than $3.5 million to produce over 1 million pages.

However, in December 2024, Pittman ordered the agency to release an additional 1 million pages of documents related to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over six months, despite the agency’s efforts to block their release.

Pittman’s ruling quoted Patrick Henry, a key figure in the American Revolution: “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.”

As of the most recent status update in September, the FDA was still processing documents related to the request.

FDA used case to justify delaying other COVID vaccine safety-related FOIAs

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) staff attorney Risa Evans told The Defender that the FDA cited its obligations to fulfill PHMPT’s FOIA as the basis for requesting stays in other FOIA lawsuits for records related to COVID-19 vaccine safety data monitoring, claiming it didn’t have the resources to process other requests.

These included other lawsuits brought by Siri & Glimstad and CHD, among others.

Requests related to COVID-19 vaccine safety issues go through a single FOIA processing center at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. This includes requests made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because the agencies worked together on COVID-19 vaccine-related issues.

That meant important safety issues later revealed through FOIA requests weren’t made public in a timely manner.

For example, emails obtained through CHD’s FOIA requests revealed that in the first 18 months after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, the agency’s monitoring of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed consistent alerts for serious adverse events (including death) for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

Meanwhile, the FDA’s monitoring found almost no safety signals for the Moderna and Pfizer shots, failing to detect signals even for widely recognized risks like myocarditis, pericarditis, and anaphylaxis.

Many COVID-19 safety data requests are still pending today.

Evans said that the public shouldn’t have to file FOIA requests and lawsuits to obtain important vaccine safety data

“The FDA should make vaccine safety-monitoring records and data available to the public as a matter of course, including raw data, analyses, investigations and communications,” she said.

“The public — which funds and is supposed to benefit from FDA safety-monitoring activities — has every right to access these records without being forced to resort to expensive and time-consuming FOIA litigation.”

Evans said the FDA should require vaccine manufacturers to make public the types of documents PMHPT requested.

She said:

“Instead of requiring taxpayers to bear the costs and burdens of redacting vaccine licensing documents prior to their public release, the FDA should require the vaccine manufacturers themselves to provide documents with redactable information already identified. “Requiring companies to do this would mean that instead of the FDA scouring company documents for personal identifying information, confidential financial and trade information, and the like, the agency could devote resources to responding to other vaccine-related FOIA requests, providing the kind of true transparency the public needs and deserves.”

Updated: This article was updated to correct the headline. The FDA was ordered to pay over $570,000.

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