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Brian Klunder
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WELCOME TO REVELATION 18:23

The Greatest Story... Never Told

“And the light of a candle (Holy Spirit) shall shine no more at all in thee; and the

voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for

thy merchants (Big Pharma) were the great men of the earth;

for by thy sorceries (Pharmakeia) were all nations DECEIVED.” Revelation 18:23

Source; revelation1823.net

Thank you, Defender!

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