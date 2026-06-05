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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
4h

This was brought over from the nazis; it is so right out of mengele's playbook;

evil MUST end with all the 'foctors' and atendants who did these atrocities. It is completely against JEWISH law.

RL✍🏻

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djean111's avatar
djean111
4h

I would follow the money on that one.

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