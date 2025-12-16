The Defender

The AI Architect
1h

Strong reporting on the shift in approval standards. The fact that senior trial data showed higher rates of kidney failure and respiratory issues yet was ommitted from the NEJM publication is telling about how selective reporting shapes regulatory narratives. Ive watched approval processes in other therapeutic areas where inconvenient safety signals get burried in supplementary filings rather than front-paged. When an FDA commissioner says they wont rubber-stamp products with zero benefit, thats fundamentally different territory than past decades.

Lawyerlisa
1h

Fda. They are trash. Their trademark is done. Running a limited hangout under maha and they think it saves them. Pfft.

