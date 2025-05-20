The Defender

This makes no sense as a medical product. It does not: 1. stop you from getting covid. In fact, it increases your risk of getting covid 2. it does not stop transmission. It does shed to the unvaccinated who did not consent to getting this product. We know it maims and kills. it has killed more people than it ever took before to pull a product off the market.

My conclusion is that the FDA and HHS are involved in the American update of the Nazi T-4 program, a program designed to get rid of the undesirable sick and elderly. It will definitely accomplish this.

These products should not be on the market at all. They are a crime against humanity and all of the people involved in this decision know this to be the case. They should be in prison, not in power.

I cannot say how horrific it is to have the US update the Nazi T-4 program. It's so vicious it is difficult to deal with this level of evil.

If anything these COVID vaccines should be eliminated altogether and indefinitely, never to be ressurected under any circumstances.

