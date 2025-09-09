The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1h

Heartbreaking. 💔 😔😔😔😔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
32m

Let's hope Marty Makary will investigate the 2,380 Deaths reported to FAERS from Budesonide.

A large number of the victims are Children.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/budesonide-inhalation-deaths-on-faers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture