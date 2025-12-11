The Defender

Bill Rice, Jr.
25m

They need to not just focus on myocarditis. The strategy is to say a tiny percentage of younger males might face an elevated myocarditis risk but with very low numbers of deaths. Vax defenders will say the covid death risk is much higher. The vaccine deaths are across the board, from numerous causes and with all ages. The numbers are stunning and need to be accurately characterized.

Allen
1h

How about a full investigation of EVERYTHING that went down in nursing homes due to Covid protocols. Thousands and thousands of deaths due to neglect/abandonment, increased medication including heavy sedation, death via the covid injections and much more.

It would be a brutal and harrowing investigation and is long overdue.

