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Swlion's avatar
Swlion
5h

This also highlights a broader lesson from COVID: informed consent and balanced media coverage matter. During the pandemic, much of the public messaging emphasized the benefits of vaccination, while potential risks and uncertainties received comparatively less attention. Whether someone ultimately chose to be vaccinated or not, informed consent depends on people receiving balanced information about both benefits and risks—especially when mandates or other pressures are involved.

As new mRNA vaccines enter the market, patients should be clearly informed about the type of vaccine they’re being offered, the available alternatives, and the known benefits and risks of each. Transparency and patient choice are essential to rebuilding public trust.

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Alan J Mattingly's avatar
Alan J Mattingly
4h

The FDA needs investigated who is taking money to allow these MRNA vaccines to be given which has been proved to enter areas of the body they claimed it wouldn't. I am so sick of our government agencies wth is going on????

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