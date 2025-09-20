The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
1h

I recently interviewed Dr. Cicero Coimbra, internist and neurologist, from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil. He has been researching aluminum for decades and worked at detoxifying injured children.

He referred to the use of aluminum in vaccines as "one of the worst crimes ever committed against humanity."

Here are the short 3 part videos of the interview.

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/aluminum-in-vaccines-expert-sounds

"70% of vaccines in use today contain aluminum particles"

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/aluminum-in-vaccines-injected-aluminum

“Aluminum toxicity is documented by 2 million scientific publications”

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/aluminum-in-vaccines-one-of-the-wo

"It has damaged the brains of so many children worldwide for consecutive generations"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2h

Research into Kawasaki Disease, also known as Mucocutaneous Lymph Node Syndrome, affecting Children, has been linked to Endotoxin and Aluminium in Jabs. It includes genetic susceptibility with a few key genes identified.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/kawasaki-disease-linked-to-endotoxin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture