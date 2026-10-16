The authors of a new study found that representatives participated in meetings reviewing drugs made by companies funding their affiliated advocacy organizations, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. “The conflicts of interest revealed about patient representatives with ties to Pharma are deeply concerning,” one expert said.
Nearly 40% of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meetings held between 2013 and 2022 included patient or consumer representatives affiliated with organizations funded by pharmaceutical companies, according to a study published this month in Health Affairs Scholar.
FDA advisory committees assess the safety and effectiveness of drugs, including vaccines, and make recommendations on whether the FDA should approve them.
Researchers Genevieve Kanter, Ph.D., and Toni Mankowitz of the University of Southern California found that 38% of the meetings included representatives of industry-funded advocacy organizations.
In 11% of meetings, representatives attended on behalf of organizations funded in part by the manufacturer whose drug the FDA was evaluating.
“These prevalence rates show that these organizational relationships extend beyond isolated cases and signal a broader problem warranting FDA policy attention,” the researchers wrote.
According to the FDA website, the agency has about 50 technical and scientific advisory committees and panels. Members include “science-oriented” professionals, including doctors, researchers, biologists, chemists, statisticians and others, selected for their expertise on a specific committee’s function and topic area.
In addition, the website states, “each committee typically includes a consumer representative and an industry representative and, based on the meeting topic, a patient representative who provides the patient or caregiver experience for a particular disease, condition, or medical product.”
According to the study, which focused only on potential conflicts of interest among consumer and patient representatives:
“Although the FDA has enacted policies to curb conflicts of interest common among its scientific members, it has paid less attention to potential conflicts arising from patient and consumer representatives who have ties to organizations financially supported by pharmaceutical companies.”
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Experts question FDA policies
The study raised alarms for several medical experts.
Dr. Elizabeth Mumper told The Defender she found any FDA advisory panel ties to groups funded by pharmaceutical companies troubling.
“The pharmaceutical industry already has disproportionate influence over elected representatives through their lobbying efforts,” Mumper said. “The conflicts of interest revealed about patient representatives with ties to Pharma are deeply concerning. I worry that self-interest does indeed compromise the independence of those tasked to evaluate safety and efficacy of new drugs.”
Dr. Meryl Nass said she believes the number of meetings in which organizations received funding from manufacturers whose drugs were being evaluated are most likely higher.
“11% seems like a low number to me,” she told The Defender. “The work groups consist of federal employees and employees of health centers and medical schools. I would expect that most of the non-federal employees have directly had contracts with vaccine companies or work at institutions that have contracts with vaccine companies.”
Nass said FDA policies can lend themselves to corruption.
“FDA surprisingly allows its employees to move directly into industry, and then, when working in industry, they can even come and lobby or converse with their former colleagues at FDA,” she said.
The FDA defended its policies, stating that the agency employs stringent rules within and outside advisory settings.
In a statement to The Defender, the FDA wrote:
“The FDA takes conflict-of-interest screening seriously and applies rigorous standards to all advisory committee appointments. All advisory committee members who are subject to federal ethics requirements, including consumer and patient representatives, are required to disclose detailed financial information, including holdings, employment, and research funding, which the FDA reviews carefully to identify and address potential conflicts before any committee deliberation.”
Previous studies documented similar conflicts
The findings add to earlier research examining pharmaceutical industry influence over patient advocacy organizations.
A 2020 systematic review published in The BMJ examined 26 studies and found that between 20% and 83% of patient organizations received industry funding. Among funded organizations, only 27% disclosed the support on their websites in the studies examining disclosure.
“Transparency about corporate funding is also inadequate,” the researchers concluded.
One prominent example involved the American Pain Foundation, a patient advocacy organization that received approximately 90% of its funding from pharmaceutical and medical device companies in 2010, a ProPublica investigation found.
According to a systematic review documenting the case, the organization promoted positions favorable to opioid manufacturers, including challenging concerns about opioid risks. ProPublica reported that the foundation closed in 2012 amid scrutiny of its industry relationships.
A 2017 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found organizations funded by opioid manufacturers were significantly more likely to oppose the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s proposed opioid prescribing guidelines than groups without pharmaceutical industry funding, and none disclosed those financial ties in their public comments.
Financial conflicts have also surfaced among voting FDA advisers. A 2024 KFF Health News investigation found that 10 of 14 voting committee members reviewing Abbott Laboratories’ TriClip heart valve device had financial ties to the manufacturer totaling approximately $650,000.
FDA ‘continually evaluates its screening processes’
The FDA requires patient representatives serving as special government employees to undergo financial conflict-of-interest screening.
According to the FDA’s Patient Representative Program, representatives provide patient perspectives during drug evaluations and must comply with federal ethics requirements.
The FDA added in a statement to The Defender:
“The FDA continually evaluates its screening processes to ensure they are thorough, consistent, and appropriate to the complexity of the issues before each committee.
“The FDA’s goal is to assemble committees with the expertise needed to provide high-quality advice while identifying and appropriately addressing potential conflicts-of-interest.”
Related articles in The Defender
Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine: How FDA Hid ‘Serious’ Safety Signal
‘Not Ready for Prime Time’? FDA Approves First mRNA Flu Vaccine Despite Safety Concerns
Sanofi Made False Claims About RSV Shot for Infants, FDA Says
FDA Approves Merck Pneumococcal Vaccine for ‘At-Risk’ Kids as Young as 2
FDA Reviewed Autopsies of Children Who Died After COVID Vaccines, Reduced Number From 10 to 7
Merck Deliberately Hid Gardasil Link to Autoimmune Disorders, Says Former FDA Consultant
Conspiracy Conflicts of Interst Crimes Against Humanity Genocide Agendas
I reviewed the information which I had collected from other authors to update what we now know about the Covid virus and where it originated from and how it was deployed to require vaccinations and what potentially follows, presumably as AI takes over: Big Pharma has spent $245.7 million since 1.1.2026 to capture the press and convince you that all vaccines are safe, while hiding behind "Blanket Immunity From Prosecution to 2029" If vaccines are so "Safe" prove it by dropping blanket immunity and be legally responsible if so proven then.
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
The vaccines are cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) because they are Patented to Moderna and BionTech for Pfizer. They are NOT mRNA and never have been.
AND Who owns the Copyright for Covid-19?
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
What is in a cDNA Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA vaccine:
Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?
AND - this could be how AI controls those who got vaccinated:
A Hundred Billion Nanobots on the Tip of a Syringe Is a Daunting Thought "Future Science Series: The Targeted Collective – Have We All Been Chipped?" — The Solari Report. Lioness of Judah Ministry Dec 13 2025 (Yes, you have)
As aired on the Children’s Health Defense TV network, a scientist injected Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ingredients onto a slide and zoomed in on its actions with a microscope at 100 times magnification. You can literally see microscopic particles acting as blinking lights while they self-assemble.
The scientist explains that these microparticles or nanoparticles are called “microchips” because they emit signals known as “MAC address” phenomenon. In the background can be seen “nano and micro-robots that are communicating with each other via light signals” as they are collaborating to self-assemble into what looks like a miniature satellite. This is already proven to persist in the body for at least two years, with spike proteins and nanoparticles traveling through the bloodstream to vital organs, ovaries, testes, and the brain.
Swarming particles use light to communicate with each other and assemble into larger nano-conglomerations inside the blood vessels
Mind you this is happening inside the blood, organs, and brain of anyone who’s been injected with this Covid-19 nightmarish “vaccine” technology. This scientist has witnessed this happening in the human blood of those injected, as the “swarming” technology creates havoc inside the blood vessels using mRNA nanotechnology.
The analysis reveals over 50 undeclared chemical elements in the injection ingredients, including fluorescent graphene oxide. FIFTY undeclared chemical elements used to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, chronic and severe inflammation, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and more. She has documented this phenomenon extensively, so this is not one corrupted vial that happened to have these contaminants and technological capability.
Childrens Health Defense By S.D. Wells December 22, 2024
Conclusion:
Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term, (when Trump said he used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force the vaccines through and into your arms).
“This American leadership also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” Bourla said. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”
Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times
AND
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
AND
This link explains what is deliberately happening to us: https://newstarget.com/2026-09-23-final-chapter-for-humanity-now-in-play.html
As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic
Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?
It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when Trump, POTUS 45 was in.
America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation like this: 8 people with Moderna's Covid virus infected 64 people, who infected 4096 people who infected 1,677,216 people and so on and the vaccines were the result of the release of the covid virus as reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, by Senator Tuberville.
Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?
According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety to replace Humanity with AI, in which Trump has invested heavily, I read yesterday.
What bothers me most is that, unvaccinated me, I have to watch our species being exterminated by vaccines injection and there is absolutely NOTHING I can do.