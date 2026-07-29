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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
6h

I can't find the term 'pulmonary infarct' in the 1100+ page "diaries" file, which is searchable text. "Pulmonary" shows up several times, but not in that context. Could anyone provide the page, or the date?

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Ike Yeadon's avatar
Ike Yeadon
6hEdited

Over 6 months after second dose. Blood doesn't work that way.

Desperate.

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