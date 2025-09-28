The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DayDawnBreaking's avatar
DayDawnBreaking
1m

“would reduce trust in public health authorities”

Too late. Trust is already gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture