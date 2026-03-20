The Defender

The Defender

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Joyce's avatar
Joyce
3h

God help us!

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
2h

Move to Maine - Freeze your ass off - get force injected with a slow-kill bioweapon in exchange for schooling. Or move the hell out.

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