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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 17

Children should not be using Mobile Phones near their Head .

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Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
Oct 17

It's pretty easy to determine the amount of radiation hitting the head when the distance between the phone and the head is 0. The path loss formula is: Loss = 32.2 + 20 Log D(miles) + 20 Log F (mHz) When D is reduced to 0, the signal loss virtually goes to zero, becoming dramatically higher than if the cell phone were some distance away. Imagine a microwave oven. Boils water really well when the cup is inside, extremely close to the magnetron. Now open the door - if you could bypass the safety switches - and put the cup some distance from the oven. The water would no longer boil since D is no longer 0 or very close to it. This is basic engineering stuff that has been known for decades, so they could have told us that putting a cell phone right on your ear would greatly increase radiation to your head. And by the way, a signal (radiation) is 20 db and it increases to 23 dB, doesn't sound like much, but in fact YOU HAVE DOUBLED THE SIGNAL STRENGTH. The radiation DOUBLES for every 3 dB of signal increase. They try to sell it as 3/20 = 15%, but in fact the real number is a 100% increase.

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