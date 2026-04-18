The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1h

Dr. Lapado or Dr. Bowden or how abt no cdc or fda etc

Reply
Share
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1h

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😣

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture