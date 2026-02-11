The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido Vandeven's avatar
Guido Vandeven
4h

Only a war with Iran can cover up Epstein, Gates, Trump, Maxwell, Israeli secret service, CIA, US gov-corp with Zion entanglements, surveillance and bioengineering industry, vaccine scandals, did I forget something or someone?

Reply
Share
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
10m

Epstein also had ties to Brock Pierce, the crypto Mighty Ducks Billionaire who launched Roundtable and the Global Covid Summit featuring Robert Malone, Pierre Kory, and Ryan Cole.

Paul Alexander told Jane Ruby that he did not attend the Global Covid Summit because of sketchy pedo stuff.

https://sagehana.substack.com/p/the-strange-saga-of-jeffrey-epsteins

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture