In a CHD.TV interview, attorney Michael Connett explained how the EPA based its fluoride safety standard on crippling skeletal fluorosis while ignoring evidence of other health risks. “According to EPA’s standard, until you are crippled, you haven’t been affected by fluoride exposure,” he said. Connett also discussed the landmark lawsuit that challenged the standard, the 2024 court victory and the appeals court’s later reversal on procedural grounds.

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by Jill Erzen

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set its fluoride safety limit so high that “as long as you’re not crippled, you’re fine,” attorney Michael Connett told CHD.TV.

The agency based that threshold on skeletal fluorosis, the most severe form of chronic fluoride poisoning. In doing so, it disregarded evidence that fluoride can harm the body long before damage reaches that stage.

Connett spent nearly eight years challenging the EPA’s approach to water fluoridation. In 2024, he won a landmark victory after a federal judge ruled that fluoridation levels in U.S. drinking water pose an “unreasonable risk” of lowering children’s IQ.

But in May, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the ruling on procedural grounds — not because the court disagreed with the scientific evidence or the judge’s findings. The reversal freed the EPA from any legal obligation to eliminate the risk.

In a recent interview with Dr. Meryl Nass on “Good Morning CHD,” Connett revisited the case. He explained what federal agencies knew about fluoride’s health risks, what their own scientists warned about and why no agency has set a safe exposure level for the developing brain.

‘You would have to have rocks in your head’ to follow EPA’s fluoride guidelines

Connett filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of environmental health groups and mothers. They argued that adding fluoride to drinking water to prevent tooth decay poses an unreasonable risk to human health.

The EPA set its fluoride safety standard in the 1980s, basing it on crippling skeletal fluorosis. The disease can cause severe bone pain, stiffness, deformities of the spine and joints, muscle wasting, and neurological damage.

Yet studies show fluoride can cause harm long before that stage.

“According to EPA’s standard, until you are crippled, you haven’t been affected by fluoride exposure because the EPA considered this to be the most sensitive effect of fluoride exposure,” Connett said. “And you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see a major problem with that.”

Research available before the EPA set its limit already showed that fluoride could weaken bones and increase the risk of fractures. Yet the agency gave that research virtually no consideration, Connett said.

“It is clear … that fluoride will weaken bone well before it causes the crippling effects on the skeleton,” he said.

The EPA also knew about dental fluorosis, a defect in tooth enamel caused by excessive fluoride exposure during early childhood, Connett said.

The agency’s medical advisory panel also raised alarms about exposing children to high levels of fluoride. “You would have to have rocks in your head, in my opinion, to allow your child much more than 2 parts per million,” one panelist said.

Despite that warning, the EPA set its enforceable maximum limit at 4 parts per million — twice that level. That threshold remains in place today.

The decision also troubled some of the agency’s own scientists. They were so concerned that they “felt compelled to do … something that the EPA scientists had never done before and have never done since,” Connett said.

The scientists tried to join a Natural Resources Defense Council lawsuit challenging the EPA’s fluoride limit as too high and unsafe. The court ultimately barred them from joining.

“But it’s striking that EPA scientists [were] trying to sue their bosses over this standard,” Connett said.

Government report: ‘Fluorides … interfere with the functions of the brain’

Over the next two decades, evidence mounted against the EPA’s fluoride standard.

In 2006, the National Research Council, part of the National Academy of Sciences, published a comprehensive review of fluoride toxicology at the EPA’s request. Connett said the panel concluded that the existing standard was unsafe and needed to be lowered. The EPA never lowered it.

The review also examined more than 300 animal studies investigating fluoride’s effects on the brain. The review concluded that “it is apparent that fluorides have the ability to interfere with the functions of the brain.”

Later federal research raised additional concerns about fluoride’s effects on children’s brain development.

The National Toxicology Program (NTP), part of the National Institutes of Health, conducted a broad review of studies on fluoride exposure and children’s IQ. Connett obtained a draft of the meta-analysis through the lawsuit.

The draft analyzed 55 studies and found an average drop of seven IQ points among children with higher fluoride exposure. Those studies generally involved fluoride levels at 2 to 4 parts per million — at or below the EPA’s enforceable limit.

The NTP also identified 19 high-quality studies on fluoride exposure and IQ — 18 of those linked higher exposure to lower IQ scores.

“The NTP concluded that even when they restricted the data to the high-quality studies, those studies consistently demonstrated an association between higher fluoride and lower IQ,” Connett said.

Based on consistent findings across human studies, the NTP reported “with moderate confidence” that fluoride exposure above 1.5 parts per million is “consistently associated with lower IQ in children.” U.S. water utilities routinely add fluoride at 0.7 parts per million.

“That’s a very narrow margin,” Connett told Nass.

Independent studies have pointed to risks at even lower levels — including those used in U.S. tap water.

Following a 2019 NIH-funded study published in JAMA Pediatrics, co-author Dr. Bruce Lanphear concluded that “fluoride exposure during early brain development diminishes the intellectual abilities in young children.” This occurs even at fluoride levels claimed to be optimal for preventing cavities, he added.

More recently, an August study in the American Journal of Epidemiology linked prenatal fluoride exposure to lower problem-solving and memory scores in children. Researchers saw these lower scores when tap water contained fluoride levels just below the 0.7 parts per million commonly added to U.S. drinking water.

‘Even EPA’s experts had to agree that … fluoride is a neurotoxicant’

Connett said one of the lawsuit’s most troubling findings was that no federal agency or certifying group could produce evidence showing that fluoride levels in U.S. drinking water are safe for the brain.

During the case, he asked chemical suppliers, water-additive certifiers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for brain-safety data.

None could provide it. Instead, most pointed him to the EPA.

Yet the EPA acknowledged that its own safety standard could not confirm that fluoride exposure was safe for the brain.

In other words, none of the agencies or organizations responsible for regulating, certifying or recommending fluoridation could identify a safe daily dose to protect brain development.

“Even EPA’s experts had to agree that … fluoride is a neurotoxicant at a certain level of exposure,” Connett said.

The lawsuit also exposed the EPA’s failure to protect groups that are especially vulnerable to chemical exposure.

The agency’s lead risk-assessment scientist, Stanley Barone, Ph.D., testified that a safety margin of at least 10 was needed, Connett said. Regulators use that buffer to account for individual differences in sensitivity and protect the most vulnerable populations.

Applying that 10-fold safety margin to the NTP’s 1.5-parts-per-million hazard level yields a safe limit of about 0.15 parts per million — nearly five times lower than the 0.7 level used in U.S. tap water, according to Connett.

Babies face a particular risk, he said. Many drink formula mixed with fluoridated water during their first six months, exposing them to fluoride during a critical period of brain development.

“The brain during the prenatal period as well as early infancy is rapidly developing,” Connett said. “And that brings with it a vulnerability … you don’t want to be disturbing the brain during that time.”

The CDC acknowledged it was unaware of evidence showing that infants benefit from drinking fluoridated water during their first six months.

“So there’s no benefit … for some of the people in the population, but there is a risk,” Connett said.

‘Precariously slender margin’ between daily exposure and levels causing harm

In September 2024, after nearly eight years of litigation, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in California issued an 80-page decision siding with Connett and the plaintiffs.

Chen found substantial and scientifically credible evidence that fluoride poses a risk to human health and is linked to lower IQ scores in children at levels too close to U.S. drinking water standards.

Specifically, he ruled that adding 0.7 parts per million of fluoride — the level routinely used across the U.S. — poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.

Connett said the decision underscored the dangerously narrow gap between harmful fluoride levels and what millions of children consume daily.

“You have such a precariously slender margin, if any, between the levels that are causing harm and the levels that millions of children are being exposed to every day,” he said.

Chen ordered the EPA to take regulatory action to eliminate the risk, but left it to the agency to decide what steps to take.

Following the ruling, Utah became the first state to ban water fluoridation. Florida soon followed. Connett said more than 70 communities in other states have also ended their fluoridation programs.

Yet the legal victory did not hold. In May, the 9th Circuit overturned the order on procedural grounds, stripping away the EPA’s legal obligation to act.

Connett said he is continuing to fight the decision.

The plaintiffs have petitioned the 9th Circuit to rehear the case before either the full court or the original three-judge panel.

Meanwhile, the EPA announced in April 2025 that it would conduct a comprehensive review of fluoride science and set a new safety standard. In January, the agency said it had taken the next step toward a “gold standard” review of fluoride’s health effects.

Watch Connett on ‘Good Morning CHD’ here:

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