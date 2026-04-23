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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
43m

Wishing EWG well, however they should tell the Court what they know about Oats.

Oats grown with Fluoride contaminated Phosphate make Fluoroacetate that can be easily converted by plants to a mixture of isomers of the extreme Neurotoxin Fluorocitrate, which was actively researched as a Chemical Weapon.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/trifluoroacetate-from-pfizer-nirmatrelvir

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Katy Mejia's avatar
Katy Mejia
2hEdited

Stopped the kids eating cereal - what a total scam and rip off on top of the poison. About ready to move to Japan where there is zero obesity. This country is so sick.

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