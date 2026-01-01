The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
12h

Anyone who thinks there was a pandemic caused by some unique viral pathogen is ill equipped to understand the basics of what happened in 2020 (and to date) and almost certainly operates from a knowledge base of zero historical context with which to understand what exactly the covid operation was and is.

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/ applications. This happened not just in the UK but throughout the EU (look at the rates of Midazolam usage in N Italy e.g.) and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated. Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.

One of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions. Orders given throughout Western nations resulted in medical institutions creating incentives and mandates that via the financial instrument of the "health management systems" funneled massive kickbacks into the coffers of large-scale financial investors via the death protocols. All of this came about via policy directives that were developed in the top realms of high finance, then passed down via political processes turning them into real world policy.

ALL of the “covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.

The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering.

Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.

Not only did the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that there was a mass murder spree (mainly of the elderly on pensions and the disabled on government assistance) set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also served as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation.”

Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency it was an Intel operation, a global racketeering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
11h

When you were raised and "educated"/ trained in a Godless Prussian model education system (teaching you to obey and not think), then a 64 billion in fraud fines and leader in cause of death, / for-profit Big Pharma can escape punishment and force untested, toxic, killer [so-called] vaccines on you! And when you can prove pharma knew they were ineffective & harmful, you can't sue! I.e., no more First Amendment rights! Gone but not forgotten! God help us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture