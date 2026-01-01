‘Euthanasia on a Huge Scale’: End-of-Life Drugs Drove Up COVID Fatalities Among Seniors
John Campbell, Ph.D., said widespread use of palliative drugs on COVID-19 patients suppressed breathing and caused many preventable deaths, especially in U.K. care homes.
Palliative drugs normally reserved for the dying were widely administered to COVID-19 patients in U.K. long-term care homes and other settings in 2020. That practice caused a large number of avoidable deaths and dramatically inflated the virus’s reported fatality rate, according to medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D.
“This is a complete national outrage that is largely being ignored,” he said.
In an interview on political commentator Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast, Campbell said the routine use of midazolam and morphine — drugs intended for end-of-life care — to treat COVID-19 patients created a lethal combination that suppressed breathing and oxygenation.
In terminal care, clinicians often escalate doses of opioids and sedatives to control pain and agitation. When used repeatedly, those drugs depress respiration, Campbell said.
During the pandemic, similar drug regimens were administered to COVID-19 patients who were not actually dying.
In April 2020, the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence issued COVID-19 guidelines for managing symptoms, including at the end of life. The guidance recommended using midazolam and morphine together to treat breathlessness in adults during the final days or hours of life.
Senior care facilities broadly used those protocols, Campbell said. Doctors “were often writing up end-of-life drugs” for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
End-of-life drugs falsely inflated COVID death rates
According to Campbell, in the U.K., patients with a respiratory infection were frequently given morphine and midazolam simultaneously — a combination he said any non-specialist could recognize as dangerous because the combination impairs breathing. He said many patients died as a result.
Campbell cited research by Wilson Sy, Ph.D., published in February 2024 Medical & Clinical Research, that examined excess deaths in the U.K. alongside shipments of midazolam to care homes. Sy tracked the volume of the drug distributed and compared it with death data in subsequent months.
Campbell said on his YouTube show that the analysis showed “precise correlations” between increases in midazolam shipments and rises in excess deaths about one month later.
When researchers shifted the death data back by a month to account for distribution delays, Campbell said the curves matched closely, following each other “like salt and pepper,” he told Brand.
Midazolam treatment was ‘essentially euthanasia on a huge scale’
Campbell argued that this pattern suggests drug use — not COVID-19 itself — drove much of the mortality seen in care facilities during 2020.
The resulting deaths made COVID-19 appear far deadlier than it was, creating the impression of an infection fatality rate of 24%, Campbell said. Later estimates placed the rate closer to 0.18%, he added.
“The majority of these patients, in my view, in care facilities that died in 2020, if they’d just been supported and not [given] morphine and midazolam, the vast majority of those would have made a full recovery,” Campbell told Brand.
It was “essentially euthanasia on a huge scale,” he added.
According to Campbell, the inflated fatality rate helped justify sweeping emergency measures, including lockdowns, mass vaccination campaigns and mask mandates.
“All those COVID restrictions — you could argue that many of them came in as a result of this artificially inflated infection fatality rate when, in actual fact, the lockdowns and the vaccinations didn’t work against midazolam overdose, which was a big part of the problem,” he said.
Watch the ‘Stay Free’ clip here:
Anyone who thinks there was a pandemic caused by some unique viral pathogen is ill equipped to understand the basics of what happened in 2020 (and to date) and almost certainly operates from a knowledge base of zero historical context with which to understand what exactly the covid operation was and is.
The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/ applications. This happened not just in the UK but throughout the EU (look at the rates of Midazolam usage in N Italy e.g.) and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.
Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated. Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.
One of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions. Orders given throughout Western nations resulted in medical institutions creating incentives and mandates that via the financial instrument of the "health management systems" funneled massive kickbacks into the coffers of large-scale financial investors via the death protocols. All of this came about via policy directives that were developed in the top realms of high finance, then passed down via political processes turning them into real world policy.
ALL of the “covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.
The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering.
Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.
Not only did the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that there was a mass murder spree (mainly of the elderly on pensions and the disabled on government assistance) set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also served as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation.”
Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency it was an Intel operation, a global racketeering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.
When you were raised and "educated"/ trained in a Godless Prussian model education system (teaching you to obey and not think), then a 64 billion in fraud fines and leader in cause of death, / for-profit Big Pharma can escape punishment and force untested, toxic, killer [so-called] vaccines on you! And when you can prove pharma knew they were ineffective & harmful, you can't sue! I.e., no more First Amendment rights! Gone but not forgotten! God help us!