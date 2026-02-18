The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Ray Green's avatar
Robin Ray Green
10m

Thank you for bringing this research to light. Conversations like this matter.

If EMR follows a similar historical arc to cigarettes, asbestos, or leaded gasoline, it may take decades for the full implications to penetrate mainstream medicine. In the meantime, most people assume their cell phone and WiFi router must be safe — largely because you can’t see or feel the exposure directly.

What I see in practice is different.

Many people attribute declining energy, sleep disruption, weight changes, and blood sugar instability to aging or stress alone. But when we measure EMR levels in their homes and offices, the data often tells a more complete story. Seeing the numbers shifts the conversation from abstract to tangible.

The encouraging part is this: small, practical changes can make a meaningful difference.

Not sleeping with your phone next to your head.

Turning off WiFi at night.

Shutting down bedroom circuits at the breaker when possible.

These aren’t extreme measures — they’re simple environmental hygiene. There’s no need to panic — just creating new habits based on informed choice and intelligent usage.

Reply
Share
Andrew M. McAfee's avatar
Andrew M. McAfee
1h

Yes!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture