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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

In an X post that went viral Sunday, Elon Musk said he “felt like I was dying” and almost went to the hospital after taking his second COVID-19 vaccine.

Musk was responding to an X post about how Dr. Helmut Sterz, Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist, admitted last month during a German COVID-19 Inquiry that an estimated 60,000 people have died in Germany from Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

According to Sterz, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s regulatory and research institute for vaccines and biomedicines, has received 2,133 reports of death following Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “These spontaneous reports likely have a high number of unreported cases due to underreporting. The true number is therefore much higher.”

“In the U.S., it is assumed that there is an underreporting factor of 30 by which the registered cases would have to be multiplied. For Germany, this would correspond to 60,000 deaths from the vaccination,” Sterz said.

Sterz told the German commissioners that Pfizer’s post-marketing report mentioned 1,200 suspected deaths within just two months of the shot’s approval.

“At that point, Comirnaty should have been withdrawn from the market,” Sterz said.

Pfizer skipped key safety studies due to ‘time constraints’

Sterz also testified that “due to time constraints,” Pfizer didn’t conduct vital safety checks on its COVID-19 vaccine before rolling it out to the public. For instance, the vaccine maker skipped carcinogenicity studies that would have examined whether the shots had cancer-causing properties.

Pfizer also failed to study the vaccine’s impact on pregnancy.

Sterz called for a new and independent scientific review of the COVID-19 vaccines’ long-term effects. “We need proper independent safety studies to understand what really happened. Without full transparency, people will not trust the conclusions,” he said, according to GB News.

He said the high number of negative side effects associated with the vaccines warrants pausing them, and other vaccines that use similar technology, until independent studies show they are safe.

‘Deeply disturbing is an understatement’

Many Germans who were injured by the COVID-19 shot have difficulty getting compensation in court for pain and suffering because the courts maintain that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has a positive risk-benefit ratio, according to one commissioner who asked questions during the inquiry.

The commissioner asked Sterz if the benefits of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine seem to outweigh the risks.

Sterz said no.

According to Sterz, the mathematician Robert Rockenfeller, Ph.D., from the University of Koblenz, estimates there are 25 severe side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for one severe course of COVID-19 infection that the shot allegedly prevented.

Commenting on Sterz’s testimony, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a prominent British cardiologist and public health campaigner, wrote on X, “Deeply disturbing is an understatement.”

Dr. Ryan Cole, head of medical and scientific affairs for the Independent Medical Alliance, a national coalition representing more than 12,000 independent physicians and clinicians, asked why the COVID-19 vaccines are still on the market.

Peter Imanuelsen, a Swedish journalist and political commentator, posted on X that Sterz’s remarks should be headline news everywhere.

Musk’s comments that went viral included a repost of Imanuelsen’s post.

Over 39,000 deaths following COVID vaccination reported to VAERS

As of Feb. 27, there were 39,050 deaths following COVID-19 vaccination reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to OpenVAERS. Of those, 24,586 deaths were following Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The true number of deaths following COVID-19 vaccination is likely much higher, given that a 2011 Harvard report found that less than 1% of all adverse events were reported to VAERS.

Federal health officials knew that the statistical tool they relied on to look for COVID-19 vaccination safety signals in VAERS was “mostly useless,” according to internal documents obtained last month by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and analyzed by scientists at Children’s Health Defense.

On March 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a new vaccine injury tracking system that the agency said will increase efficiency and transparency.

The Adverse Event Monitoring System, which merges the FDA’s previously separate adverse event reporting systems for drugs, vaccines and other products, aims to provide the public with real-time data for the first time. However, some critics told The Defender the new database does little to solve long-standing problems with the federal government’s follow-up and verification of adverse event reports.

Watch Dr. Helmut Sterz’s testimony here:

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