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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
1hEdited

This is the funniest thing I've seen today. Peter Sewer Sweden and Elmo flinging loon poo. Elmo thinks the dose is too high. But that's only because he ran out of his ketamine.

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
27m

I want trials. And then sentences, for the worst of them they should be charged with treason.

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