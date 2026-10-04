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Eva's avatar
Eva
Oct 4

Sounds incredible and powerful. Adding more power back to families. And selfishly reading I kept thinking wow this will be great for any chronic issues currently being brushed aside by mainstream healthcare 😊🙏

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
Oct 4

Really cool!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏😀

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