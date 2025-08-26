The Defender

Kellie.Beckett
6hEdited

Looks like a game of Russian Roulette. If these jabs aren't given liability shields and these states expect insurance to cover them.....let them see how fast the law suits pile up and how fast the insurance companies bail ship. They have no desire to pay for any jabs that don't have blanket immunity. Sit back and watch this pot boil.

The Organic Veterinarian
5h

This sums it all up: Protecting industry under the guise of protecting public health

