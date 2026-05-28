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John's avatar
John
2h

There is a good substack article published in the last few days showing that “Ebola” symptoms match symptoms of arsenic poisoning, something problematic in a land as the DRC due to unsafe mining practices. Given the work of Dr. Mark Bailey, “A Farewell to Virology”, and the Stephan Lanka and Jamie Andrews recent investigations into “viral isolation” practices and fraud, it would seem that chasing a vaccine against a virus that does not exist, in order to inject something that cannot work would be either misdirection, ignorance, or downright evil. Would this not be a better area of pursuit, understanding toxic practices and policies?

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Too busy making now material for pandemics?

has there any med been developed in the last 50 years, that truly heals, without harming anything else in a person's body? has there ever been?

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