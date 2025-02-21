by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

People who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had a 113% higher risk of hypothyroidism and a 16% greater risk of hyperthyroidism, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

The six co-authors of the study — four from institutions in Taiwan, one from China and one from the U.S. — performed a retrospective cohort study to compare the risk of thyroid dysfunction among a “large cohort” of people who received COVID-19 shots and among the unvaccinated.

According to the study, reports on long-term thyroid dysfunction following COVID-19 vaccination were limited. “Understanding the risk of subacute thyroiditis, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism in vaccinated individuals is crucial for post-vaccination monitoring,” the study noted.

The study used two equal-sized samples of 1,166,748 people each. The people in one sample received COVID-19 vaccines, while those in the other sample did not. Subacute thyroiditis, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism were the primary outcomes the study examined.

Patient data were derived from a database managed by TriNetX, a provider of “real-world data for the life sciences and healthcare.”

According to the results, the vaccinated had a 30% higher risk of being diagnosed with hypothyroidism 12 months following their vaccination. Those who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had a 113% higher risk of hypothyroidism 12 months after getting the vaccine.

There was no significant difference in hyperthyroidism among the vaccinated and unvaccinated samples after 12 months. However, people who received an mRNA COVID-19 versus another type of COVID-19 vaccine had a 16% higher risk of hyperthyroidism 12 months after their vaccination.

Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. It can lead to symptoms including a slowed heart rate, muscle weakness, weight gain, depression and memory problems.

Hyperthyroidism refers to an overactive thyroid, which can lead to overproduction of the thyroid hormone. Symptoms include a fast or irregular heartbeat, heart palpitations, tremors, fatigue, swelling, unintentional weight loss and changes in menstrual cycles.

The risk of subacute thyroiditis — an immune reaction of the thyroid gland often accompanied by an upper respiratory infection — remained unchanged in both groups after 12 months.

Results contradict findings of prior studies with shorter monitoring periods

The study’s results highlight “the need for ongoing thyroid function monitoring,” the authors said.

Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense (CHD), called the study’s results “earth-rattling.” Jablonowski said they contradict the findings of two previous studies, which found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and thyroid disease.

According to Jablonowski, those two studies also used large samples but employed much shorter monitoring periods — less than two months — compared to the new study’s 12-month monitoring period.

Jablonowski said:

“This paper stands as a warning to endocrinologists ‘highlighting the need for ongoing thyroid function monitoring’ for the vaccinated. For the greater scientific and medical communities the authors demonstrate that two months of observation … is insufficient for vaccine safety evaluation.”

A meta-analysis published in May 2024 identified a link between COVID-19 vaccines and thyroid-related autoimmune diseases.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher said the results of the new study raise “serious concerns” about the safety of mRNA shots and confirm the growing number of studies linking the products to serious adverse events and death.

“Recently, a study found that COVID-19 vaccination doubles the risk of post-COVID death in the long-term,” Hulscher said.

Hulscher suggested that the new leadership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “should initiate more large-scale studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations to identify other serious long-term health risks.”

Last week, the U.S. Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary. During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy pledged that HHS would emphasize “good science” and “gold standard” scientific research.

Following his confirmation, Kennedy told Fox News he would seek to implement a better vaccine injury surveillance system. On Tuesday, during his first address to HHS staff, Kennedy pledged to subject potential causes of chronic disease — including vaccines — to “unbiased scientific investigation.”

Some U.S. states and at least one country — Slovakia — are considering proposed legislation or policy recommendations to ban mRNA shots, on the basis of their health risks.

A growing number of medical organizations and scientists have publicly supported a ban or moratorium on mRNA products.

