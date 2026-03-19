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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3h

Equally bad is the fact that a health care system is partially dependent on a corporation. Hospitalized kids should never have to rely on a company's charity program for food or drinks.

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Gloria Kegeles's avatar
Gloria Kegeles
2h

Ultraprocessed foods including excessive sugar (esp. high fructose corn syrup) no doubt played a part in why those kids are in the hospital to begin with. Worse is linoleic acid found in seed oils used in cooking, restaurant and hospital food, dressings, baked goods (switch to coconut, ghee, tallow, butter). It's amazing how Massachusetts is constantly after Kennedy for doing more than anyone today has accomplished to improve the health of our 70% chronically ill population including 50% of children. We used to be a progressive state, but now judges, governors, politicians, and esp. corporations don't care about our health. 75% of young people are too ill to qualify for the military. What do sugar and drones have in common?

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