Nostradamus X
3h

He was fired. Period!

I cannot trust this administration for anything.

When a president says one thing at 8AM, then says its exact opposite at 11AM after meeting with some interest groups, then turns 90 degrees left by 2PM after talking to another owner, then turns 180 degrees by 4PM. How can anybody believe in MIGA/MAHA? If you're an insider and do not agree with these political gimmicks, you'll be FIRED!

I'll stop the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

I'll stop the war in Ukraine in 100 days.

Ukraine is Biden's war and I am no longer interested in it.

No, I continue negotiating for Ukraine.

I give Putin 50 days to stop fighting or else!

I've changed my mind, I give Putin 11 days!

Are these numbers from a random number generator? Anybody!

Do they inspire confidence that this administration is capable of devising and implementing coherent policies? Is a psychiatrist needed?

Adios MIGA!

Adios MAHA!

1h

I think somebody needs to do an investigation of Laura Loomer - not to dig-up embarrassing dirt but rather to determine if she is serving as a tool (wittingly or unwittingly) of big pharma or other corrupt interests. Loomer was also apparently instrumental in Trump's firing of Mike Waltz as national security advisor. Maybe both these people needed to be fired, but it makes me uncomfortable.

