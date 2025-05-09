The Defender

Ehfoundation
2h

ARE ANY of the so called vaccines necessary in the first place Why do we need a vaccines FDA Regulatory Commission Commissioner FDA Crimes Corruption Coverups LIES Too much BIG Dirty GOV supported by Taxpayer$ Being Used Enslaved to providing funding for Depopulation Agendas Crimes Against Humanity WAKE UP

Stephen Feldman
30m

The following is the FDA's highly injurious and fiendishly deceptive barometer for product approval:

"If this independent and unbiased review establishes that a drug's health benefits outweigh its known risks, the drug is approved for sale."

Only outweigh? So no wide margin of safety for a mass produced product? No inherent injury and death limit? No medium/long term new side effect projected discovery based on short term effects?

Very similar safety definitions seem to be inhabiting health agencies worldwide. Training doctors are being coerced/tricked into green lighting the administration of these approved toxic substances because the words "balanced" and "outweigh" imply a reasonable course of action. Yes, they too have their medical books filled with these sorts of phrases.

Dr Vinay Prasad would do very well if he replaced this awful definition for an acceptable product with something which has been considered outside of a padded room.

