Defend Public Health has grown from a social media appeal into a 15-state national network targeting U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine and health policies. The group’s finances are hidden inside the tax filings of its fiscal sponsor, the Peace Development Fund, a Massachusetts nonprofit that reported a fourfold increase in donations between June 2024 and June 2025, after it agreed to sponsor Defend Public Health.

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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Defend Public Health, a group formed in late 2024 to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as U.S. health secretary, has grown into a national advocacy network campaigning against his vaccine and health policies.

Who pays for that work remains largely hidden from public view.

The group doesn’t have its own federal tax-exempt status. It accepts tax-deductible donations through the Peace Development Fund, a nonprofit in Amherst, Massachusetts, whose revenue more than quadrupled in fiscal 2025, according to federal tax filings.

The Peace Development Fund reported $12.3 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2025 — up from about $3 million a year earlier, its Form 990 shows. Donations accounted for $12.2 million. The fund spent $3.1 million and ended the year with $10.6 million in net assets.

The filing does not say how much the fund collected or spent on behalf of Defend Public Health. The fund’s fall 2025 newsletter, which lists the group among its new sponsored projects, attributes much of the fund’s growth to donor-initiated grantmaking. Those assets increased from about $1 million to $10 million between June 2024 and June 2025.

Defend Public Health and the Peace Development Fund did not respond to requests for comment.

From social media appeal to national network

Defend Public Health sprouted when public health researchers issued a social media appeal in late 2024 over the incoming Trump administration’s health policies, according to its website.

Hundreds of healthcare professionals, scientists and advocates answered the call.

Yale School of Public Health professor Gregg Gonsalves, Ph.D., says he co-founded the group after the 2024 election. Defend Public Health describes itself as an all-volunteer network. A coordinating committee meets weekly to address infectious diseases, healthcare, reproductive rights and environmental health.

As of June, the group’s email list had more than 12,000 subscribers, and its monthly online meetings typically drew at least 300 participants, its website says.

By spring 2025, the coalition had more than 3,000 members, including scientists, clinicians, legal experts and students, the Yale Daily News reported. It organized public statements, opinion articles, meetings with labor representatives and an open letter opposing Kennedy’s nomination.

In April, Defend Public Health said it had set up advocacy teams in 15 states to promote its health policy proposals. Gonsalves called state teams central to the group’s growth, he told the radio program “Between the Lines.”

How fiscal sponsorship works

The Peace Development Fund provides fiscal sponsorship to groups that lack their own tax-exempt status, letting them receive tax-deductible donations. The fund charges a 7.5% fee on each donation, plus a $250 application fee and $105 after the first year, according to Fiscalsponsordirectory.org.

The Peace Development Fund has been funded by 105 grantmakers.

The fund said it distributed about $2.4 million through 335 grants to 181 organizations, according to its 2025 annual report. The report also highlighted its work helping Defend Public Health expand its state-level advocacy.

Sponsored groups can keep their donor lists confidential, said Geoffrey Link, executive director of the San Francisco Study Center, which helps nonprofits manage their finances and find fiscal sponsors.

He said Model C sponsor organizations like the Peace Development Fund maintain “almost exclusively the financial records.”

In court over vaccine advisers

Defend Public Health has also joined legal challenges to Kennedy’s vaccine policies.

In July 2025, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups sued Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine recommendations.

In February this year, Defend Public Health filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts. The group filed another brief on July 23 with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the appeals brief, the group certified that no one other than the group, its members or its lawyers paid for preparing or submitting the brief. Lawyers who represented the group did not respond to questions from The Defender.

Link said it is not unusual for a sponsored group to take part in federal litigation and that doing so is not lobbying.

“Generally speaking, any entity including a sponsored organization can independently hire attorneys and participate in litigation,” said Newton Lee, president of the Institute for Education, Research and Scholarships. “However, they must adhere to the agreements that they have signed unless the agreements are illegal in the court of law.”

Calls for Kennedy’s removal

In a Nov. 4 statement, Defend Public Health called for congressional investigations into Kennedy and other federal health officials and urged lawmakers to pursue his removal from office.

Before that, in 2025, the group laid out its policy agenda in response to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report.

“Rather than critique HHS Secretary Kennedy’s ‘MAHA Report,’ which was based on false, flawed and fundamentally incorrect interpretations of science, medicine, disease outcomes and public health, Defend Public Health believes it is important to outline some key policies that would truly improve Americans’ health,” the group said.

The Trump administration has defended its health policy as an effort to improve scientific accountability, transparency and chronic disease prevention. HHS did not respond to requests for comment.

Unclear donors, clear opposition to RFK Jr.

The Peace Development Fund’s longtime executive director, Paul Haible, retired in April 2024. The fund now lists Allistair Mallillin as executive director. He could not be reached for comment.

Although the fund’s records show a sharp rise in revenue, they do not identify Defend Public Health’s main donors, its operating budget or how much it spends on campaigns against Kennedy’s policies.

The records also don’t reveal whether pharmaceutical companies, medical organizations or other institutional donors have given to the group.

What records do show is Defend Public Health’s clear opposition to Kennedy.

“Health isn’t just medicine and vaccines, important as those are,” said epidemiologist Elizabeth Jacobs, Ph.D., a member of Defend Public Health’s coordinating committee in an April press release.

“It’s also about all the things that either help you stay healthy or get in the way — like access to healthy food and exercise, safe housing and freedom from gun violence. On any given day in the U.S., 48 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and lecturing them to ‘eat real food’ won’t help.”

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