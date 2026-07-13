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Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
4h

Im in iowa right now and the Agro-buisnesses are ramping up... not just here either and not just Glyphosate.. No, we are talking much worse... Dicamba, diquat & glyphosate... you have to look at projected missed goals... someone projected US to be at roughly 100 million total population by end of 2025... they missed that goal... injections weren't what they thought but overall damage of them will be met... thats where Lee Zeldin stepped in with the cancer concoction we spoke about & a broken immune system in over 150 million americans ... you heard that correctly... no igG1 with elevated igG4 levels! P-53 gene gutted by spike... get ready set GO! Cancer explosion...

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
6h

Thanks for the great report! I thought “inert” meant harmless. Now I know it doesn’t mean that at all!

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