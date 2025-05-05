by James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D.

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles by James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D., on the autism epidemic. The series will dismantle the denialist narratives that have dominated public discourse, replacing them with a rigorous, testable and biologically coherent framework. Read Part 1 here, and Part 2 here.

For years, the dominant narrative within the academic autism research community has framed autism as a largely genetic condition — heritable, polygenic, and largely inevitable.

This view has been reinforced by high-profile studies, press releases from research universities, and public messaging by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

But as the prevalence of autism continues to climb far beyond what genetic drift or selection pressure could plausibly account for, the credibility of this paradigm has quietly eroded.

At his April 16 press conference, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called this genetic focus a “dead end” — not as a rhetorical flourish, but as a reflection of decades of failed research investment.

He noted that NIH has historically spent 10 to 20 times more funding on genetic studies than on environmental causation, despite genetic studies yielding no actionable prevention strategies and no therapies for reversal or mitigation​.

Kennedy’s administration plans to rebalance this ratio, investing heavily in exploring environmental, toxicological, and iatrogenic risk factors that may explain the steep rise in autism rates over recent decades.

In my book, “The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism,” I showed that the science already provides an extensive, evidence-based dissection of the genetic determinist narrative — and it is damning. While acknowledging that certain genetic variants may contribute to autism risk, the studies show that:

No single gene accounts for more than 1% of autism cases, even in the most generous interpretations of genome-wide association studies (GWAS).

Most genetic “risk loci” lack replication across populations and suffer from methodological flaws, including failure to control for environmental exposure or epigenetic activation.

Studies citing high heritability (e.g., 64-91%) conflate genetic inheritance with familial risk, which includes shared environment and lifestyle factors, including prenatal exposures​.

This distinction is crucial. Concordance in monozygotic twins may reflect shared gestational environment and immune exposures rather than inherited mutations.

Kennedy cites studies such as Sandin et al. (2014), which estimated the heritability of autism at around 50%, and Hallmayer et al. (2011), which found that environmental factors accounted for at least half of autism liability, including gene-environment interactions​.

To illustrate the inadequacy of the genetics-only model, consider the “missing heritability” problem. In theory, if autism were primarily genetic, then genome-wide scans would reveal consistent, high-effect mutations. Instead, the findings have been underwhelming:

The largest GWAS to date has implicated hundreds of genes , but each explains only a tiny fraction of risk.

The effect sizes are so small that they fail to distinguish autistic individuals from non-autistic peers in clinical settings.

Many implicated genes are involved in basic neurodevelopmental processes, which makes them non-specific: mutations in these same pathways are implicated in epilepsy, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, intellectual disability, and even schizophrenia.

Moreover, the research exposes a conceptual flaw that haunts much of this research: the idea that increased autism prevalence must be genetic if it clusters in families. In reality, this ignores the growing literature on shared environmental toxicants, maternal immune activation, and iatrogenic exposures as intergenerational transmitters of risk.

In fact, Kennedy recommends a more accurate term than “genetic risk”: familial risk, which captures both heritable and non-heritable shared determinants​.

Equally problematic is the overreliance on animal models that simulate autism by knocking out genes unrelated to any real-world environmental context.

This leads to a circular trap: identifying a gene mutation that causes autistic behavior in a mouse, and then searching for that mutation in humans — without asking whether the same phenotype can be induced by toxicant exposure in the absence of the mutation, a phenomenon known as “phenomimicry.”

One striking example is the interaction of terbutaline, a common obstetric drug used to delay labor, with adrenergic receptors. Connors et al. (2005) found that overstimulation of these receptors mimics the effects of a genetic polymorphism known to be associated with autism — resulting in the same neuroanatomical changes.

In this case, environment mimics mutation. This single insight demolishes the naive view that genes alone explain autism incidence​.

In sum, the gene-only model is not merely scientifically flawed — it is obstructive. It has derailed the autism research agenda for decades, funneling billions of dollars into studies that ignore the most obvious factor behind epidemic growth: the environment in which children develop.

Kennedy’s pledge to redirect research funding represents not only a course correction but a demand that public health finally ask the hard questions it has long avoided.

In the next part, we will explore these gene-environment interactions in detail, examining how specific genetic susceptibilities may amplify the effects of environmental exposures — and why this framework offers the most promising path toward prevention, mitigation, and, ultimately, solutions.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Children’s Health Defense.