Less than 24 hours after Children’s Health Defense asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear our censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook will end its third-party “fact-checking” program … to “restore free expression” across Facebook, Instagram and Meta platforms.

In his announcement, Zuckerberg admitted Facebook had “gone too far” with its “fact-checking.”

No kidding. In court documents in our lawsuit, Facebook admitted to censoring posts the company knew to be truthful and factually accurate.

And it admits that it often did so under pressure from the U.S. government!

Most of that censorship had to do with COVID-related posts — posts about vaccine injuries, alternate treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, competing theories about whether COVID originated in nature or leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Facebook silenced the debates. It shut down the “free expression” and exchange of information.

And it did it by kicking CHD — and many of you! — off Facebook and Instagram. To keep us from raising questions and sharing facts.

Today, we’re still banished from those social media platforms!

We’re glad Facebook says it is shutting down its censorship apparatus … and there’s no question CHD’s lawsuit likely triggered Zuckerberg’s decision to end the fact-checking.

But it ain’t over yet.

The medical free speech battle won’t be won until CHD and everyone else who was unjustly kicked off and demonetized by Facebook and Instagram are reinstated to those platforms.

That’s why we took our case against Facebook — dismissed by the lower courts — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Our work is making a critical difference to ensure free speech about health.

