Air pollution from power plants supplying electricity to U.S. data centers contributed to an estimated 650 premature deaths in 2023, according to a new MIT study. Some of the highest estimated death rates were in Midwestern communities hundreds of miles from major data center hubs. The authors said their research adds to the growing list of public health concerns linked to data centers, including noise pollution and heavy water use.

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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Air pollution from power plants that supply electricity to U.S. data centers led to an estimated 650 premature deaths in 2023, according to a new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The authors — who published their findings last week in Environmental Research Letters — estimated that 513 of the premature deaths were linked to exposure to fine particulate matter in the air, and 137 were linked to exposure to smog.

The researchers concluded that data centers can affect the health of people hundreds of miles away. The power plants that supply them may be far from the data centers themselves, and winds can carry the plants’ pollution even farther.

Although Virginia and Texas accounted for much of the nation’s data center electricity demand, the researchers found that Iowa, Nevada, South Dakota and Kansas had some of the highest estimated rates of premature death linked with that demand.

Noelle Selin, Ph.D., director of the MIT Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy and senior study author, told MIT News:

“When people think about the negative impacts of data centers, they usually focus on the neighbors. But our study indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region. Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again.”

For instance, data centers in Virginia may draw on electricity generated in the Ohio Valley, where there is a higher ratio of older power plants that generate more emissions from burning coal and natural gas.

“Different regions have different mixes of power,” Selin said. “If you turn on a major new demand source, by plugging a data center into the grid, you might have to fire up your really dirty power plant to meet that new demand.”

Also, weather conditions may blow the air pollutants to states downwind of the power plants.

The researchers said Midwestern states were hit especially hard because ammonia released by agricultural fertilizers helps form fine particulate matter in the atmosphere.

Recent peer-reviewed studies have linked exposure to fine particulate matter to heart attacks, stroke and respiratory disease.

The authors said their research adds to the growing list of public health concerns linked to data centers, including noise pollution and heavy water use.

The study comes just months after Politico and Floodlight News reported that data center developers were bypassing water pollution permits and exploiting loopholes in air pollution rules.

Public opposition to data centers has been building nationwide, with at least 142 activist groups across 24 states organizing to block data center construction and expansion, according to Data Center Watch.

Opposition is particularly strong in rural areas where most data center construction is slated to take place.

Electricity needed to run data centers increases smog and fine particulate matter

In addition to Selin, the authors included researchers from MIT, the University of California at Irvine and Yale University.

The researchers built a model to capture how the nation’s interconnected power grid supplied data centers’ electricity demand in 2023.

The model also factored in how atmospheric conditions in different regions affected the volume and type of pollution generated.

The researchers compared how much electricity would be generated with and without demand from data centers. They then modeled how emissions from the additional power generation affected air quality and public health.

For each generator across the U.S., the model showed the emission levels of nitrogen oxides — which contribute to the formation of harmful ground-level ozone, commonly known as smog — and sulfur dioxide, which, combined with nitrogen oxides, creates harmful fine particulate matter.

Yuang (Albert) Chen, an MIT graduate student and the study’s first author, told MIT News that gathering all the data was a challenge.

“There are more than 10,000 generators in the U.S. grid, and we needed to make sure the data provided for each generator is valid and validated across other data sources,” Chen said.

The authors found that Nebraska and Iowa — states with a relatively high number of data centers given their size — had among the highest attributable mortality rates.

“More strikingly,” the authors wrote, “states with minimal data center presence, including Kansas, South Dakota, Missouri, and Arkansas, also exhibit elevated mortality rates.”

The findings have “important implications for data center planning, operation, and regulatory oversight,” they added.

Trump executive order calls for accelerating construction of data centers

In July 2025, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping executive order to dramatically accelerate federal permitting for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the energy infrastructure needed to support them.

At a Nov. 20 press conference, Trump argued that U.S. data center expansion is essential to maintaining the country’s technological advantage over China.

Still, roughly 40% of U.S. adults who don’t yet have a data center within five miles of where they live strongly oppose allowing their construction, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by the University of Virginia’s National Security Institute.

The study was funded in part by the MIT Energy Initiative Society of Energy Scholars and the MIT Martin Family Society of Fellows for Sustainability.

Selin and Chen did not respond to a comment request by the deadline.

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