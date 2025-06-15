The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
23m

"If the chemical is too dangerous to ingest, why are we injecting it into babies?"

That's a great question, Brenda. It's too bad that they couldn't answer it in your email exchange with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture