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Texas Viper News Media's avatar
Texas Viper News Media
2h

I see a breach of Security, National Security and Espionage on so many levels about to happen... But if we're lucky we will catch Trump and the dirty swamp in their shit show and can post it 😉

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
13m

Some individuals like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg acted long by crossing the lines of the normal and now they are easily crossing the acceptable. It is easy to predict that nuclear technology in the hands of Bill Gates will go to places where it should never go. The only possible answer is to ban these individuals from investing in, manipulating or producing sensitive technology that can be used to harm humans. And this should be a lifetime ban.

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