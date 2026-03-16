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by The Defender Staff

The MAHA Institute on Monday hosted a daylong discussion in Washington, D.C., to address the massive epidemic of vaccine injury — MEVI, for short.

The “MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury” featured over a dozen scientists, doctors, lawyers and medical freedom activists.

Topics included the scale of current vaccine injuries, the link between vaccines and autism, how the number of routinely recommended vaccines skyrocketed after vaccine makers were granted liability protection, COVID-19 vaccine side effects, and pediatricians’ perspectives.

Mark Gorton, president of the MAHA Institute, opened the event. Below is the transcript of his speech.

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Thank you, Justin.

It’s so nice to see so many of you here today. And I’d like to thank the whole team who’s done such a great job pulling this event together. As Justin said, I’m Mark Gorton. I am the president of the MAHA Institute, and we’re just delighted to have you here.

Today, we have brought together some of the world’s leading experts on vaccine injury. And later this afternoon, we’re going to be having a bunch of great conversations and more presentations.

Many people in this room and around the country have been working for years to bring attention to the problem of vaccine injury. We’ve done studies, we published books and movies.

Thousands of parents have spoken out about their own experiences. We’ve held conferences and rallies, and we’ve been the backbone of a political movement.

But still, vaccine injury is a taboo topic. Doctors shy away from it. Reporters don’t dare touch it. Researchers risk their careers if they publish work on the subject. Political analysts caution against even mentioning vaccine injury.

Despite being one of the largest health issues in America, vaccine injury is still marginalized. The sheer scope of the problem makes it hard to confront.

Vaccine injuries are all around us. Most families in America have suffered from vaccine injuries. But most people don’t know this because we’ve never clearly named this epidemic.

We talk about the epidemic of chronic disease, but the vagueness of that term allows people to stare right at the problem without seeing it. America is experiencing a massive epidemic of vaccine injury, but without a name, people can’t grasp it.

Saying “massive epidemic of vaccine injury” is a mouthful. We need something catchier. Hence, MEVI.

We have brought together distinguished experts to explain what vaccine injury looks like, which diseases are mostly vaccine injuries and the scope of the problem.

The MAHA movement has been trying to fix a problem without saying it. We can’t expect to generate the political space to change a deeply corrupted medical system without clearly describing the harms.

With a name, people can begin to grasp the problem. A name can be a tool for independent media and social media to communicate about MEVI. If we can get enough people saying MEVI and posting MEVI, we can get the public to ask, “What is MEVI?”

And when we tell them about the massive epidemic of vaccine injury, they will understand why we are anti-vaxxers, and they will start asking themselves if they should be anti-vaxxers too.

Our society has been saturated with pro-vaccine propaganda our entire lives. We all know the story. Vaccines are one of science’s greatest accomplishments.

Vaccines are responsible for the massive reduction in disease we’ve seen over the last 150 years. Without vaccines, plagues will spread across the land.

All of these stories are false, complete fabrications.

Many people have a hard time believing that the medical establishment could have been so wrong. So allow me to start with a brief introduction to the rotten state of our health system.

The following are quotes from doctors at the very top of the medical profession.

Marcia Angell was the editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, the most prestigious medical journal in the U.S. She said:

“It’s simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.”

Richard Horton was the editor-in-chief of The Lancet, the most prestigious medical journal in the world. He said, “Much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue.”

Let the implication of these quotes sink in.

The medical system is simply untrustworthy. The corollary to this is that each person needs to think critically about every pronouncement from the medical system.

I suspect you may have heard the notion that the idea that vaccines cause autism has been debunked. But you may not know that the people who debunked these claims were the exact same people who told us that Agent Orange was safe for soldiers in Vietnam and burn pits in Iraq didn’t cause cancer.

The corrupt scientists at the Institute of Medicine had been earning a very good living for years, putting out junk science which covered up the harms from the chemical and tobacco industries.

The pharmaceutical industry has been running a scaled-up version of the playbook that the tobacco industry used to cover up the link between cigarettes and cancer.

Gavin de Becker does an amazing job telling the story in his book “Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression about Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines.” We have copies of this book as a gift for those of you who are interested. This short, entertaining book provides a window into how medical propaganda narrative is created.

The mainstream story about vaccines is a pharmaceutical industry misinformation campaign. With that understanding, let’s dig into the data.

Autism rates have grown enormously over the past few decades. This increase shows a remarkable correlation to the number of vaccine doses given to infants. I have a chart here which plots both of those — both the vaccine doses and the autism rates — on the same chart with the same time scale.

You may have a hard time being able to separate out the dots because they align so nearly perfectly.

And again, this should make all of us ask, could this really be a coincidence? But this strong relationship could just be a coincidence of timing.

As our next step in our research, we could ask parents what they say caused their children’s autism. And what we hear time and time again is that parents had totally healthy kids. They took them to the pediatrician, who gave them vaccines, and then they immediately had a bad reaction, and their child was never the same again.

And when these parents tried to talk to their pediatrician, they were told that they were imagining things, that the vaccine-autism link had been debunked. They were called anti-vaxxers and shunned.

The heart of the anti-vaxx movement is made up of parents who knew exactly what happened to their kids and refused to be gaslit. Parents who learned the dark secrets about the corruption of our health system. Parents determined to stop the epidemic of vaccine injury that the establishment refused to acknowledge.

The testimony of parents doesn’t prove that vaccines cause autism, but it does line up with the correlation data. If we want to know for sure, what we should do is conduct a proper study.

We will look at vaccinated kids and unvaccinated kids and compare the relative rates of autism.

These studies are not very complicated. We just get the data and count the number of cases in each group. We don’t need math any more complicated than ratios.

Lucky for us, the studies that we want to see have already been done. Over the years, a number of researchers have done studies comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated populations. And they all show the same thing: that vaccinated kids have much higher rates of chronic disease than unvaccinated kids.

The McCullough Foundation recently published a report on the determinants of autism, in which they review the results of 12 different studies, which all show that vaccinated kids have much, much higher rates of autism than unvaccinated kids.

One of the largest of these studies looked at the medical records of 47,000 children enrolled in Medicaid in Florida. By comparing the health records of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, the researchers were able to calculate the relative rate of incidence for a number of diseases.

The researchers found that vaccinated kids had much higher rates of chronic disease.

Vaccinated kids were nearly three times as likely to have autism than unvaccinated kids.

And the same pattern held true for a number of neurodevelopmental diseases. For some conditions, these rates were six times higher than for unvaccinated kids.

So at this point, we have an extremely strong case that vaccines cause autism. Twelve studies showing the same things, some studies with large numbers of participants and huge statistical validity.

But to be sure, let’s look at another very strong study.

Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System wanted to disprove the anti-vaxxers, so they decided to do a study to show that vaccines were safe.

Researchers compared the medical billing histories of 16,000 [children who had received at least one vaccine] and nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, and calculated how many kids in each group had chronic diseases.

What they found was a devastating indictment of vaccines. By age 10, 57% of vaccinated kids, the blue line on the graph, had a chronic condition that required at least one medical treatment, compared to 17% of unvaccinated kids, the red line.

The space between these lines shows the kids who were vaccine-injured. By subtracting the baseline 17% from the 57% rate of chronic disease in vaccinated kids, we can calculate that 40% of all kids are sickened by vaccines.

This 40% translates to 1.4 million kids in the U.S. being sickened by vaccines each year.

When the researchers realized the implications of the findings, they knew that publishing them would put their careers at risk. And they decided to bury the risk results.

We have Del Bigtree, who is speaking right after me, to thank for this study.

Seeing the light of day, Del has produced a great film called “An Inconvenient Study,” which tells this story. In this film, he has hidden camera footage of the researchers saying that the study is valid, but they won’t risk their careers to publish it. I highly recommend everyone watch it. It’s really very well done.

The Henry Ford study shows that vaccines sicken 1.4 million kids a year. The implications of this are enormous.

Pediatric medicine and its practice in the U.S. is net harmful to children. The entire medical establishment can be wildly wrong about even the biggest and most basic issues.

Publishing this study would have been a massive condemnation of the entire medical profession. You can see why the researchers were afraid to publish it.

For the journalists in this room, ask yourselves, would your publications let you publish such a story? What would happen to your careers if you insisted? And if every mainstream institution in our society is allergic to the truth, how do we save our children from being sickened?

Vaccine injuries go by other names, such as allergies, asthma and multiple sclerosis. We’ve been giving out little cards where you can, we list these, list the injuries.

We know that the rates of allergies have exploded in the past decades. Just think about all the people you know with allergies. The vaxxed-unvaxxed studies allow us to estimate that about 70% of allergies are vaccine injuries.

Vaccines contain toxins like aluminum and mercury, and these toxins attack the immune system, causing autoimmune diseases like allergies, arthritis, asthma, eczema and Type 1 diabetes.

The toxins in vaccines also attack the nervous system, leading to a host of neurodevelopmental diseases like autism, ADD, ADHD, learning disabilities, tics and epilepsy.

The majority of all of these conditions are vaccine injuries.

Once you learn to recognize vaccine injuries, you’ll see them all around you. We see them with kids with EPI pens. Waiters now ask if anyone at the table has allergies. We see them in the ever-growing classes of kids with learning disabilities. We are witnessing population-wide toxic metal poisonings.

In fact, we have a detailed understanding of the biological mechanisms by which this toxic metal poisoning occurs. And this biological proof constitutes an entire other class of evidence against vaccines.

Injecting toxic metals into babies is insanity. Future generations will look back at our medical system the way we view 19th-century medicine’s use of bloodletting and lead purgatives.

And if we want even more confirmation, the study of Florida Medicaid data also found a strong correlation between the number of vaccine doses a child received and their likelihood of developing autism. This dosage dependency is a key sign of a causal link.

More vaccines, more autism. It’s that simple.

The previous studies only examined living kids, so they were unable to look at the most serious vaccine side effect: death.

Karl Jablonowski and Brian Hooker, who you will see later today, have been able to compare mortality for vaxxed versus unvaxxed kids in Louisiana. What they found was shocking.

Babies vaccinated during their third month of life died at a rate 25% higher than unvaccinated kids over the next 90 days.

I want to be fair to vaccines. Some of them do offer benefits. The measles vaccine does reduce your chance of getting measles. The mumps vaccine does reduce your chance of getting the mumps.

But healthy immune systems generally fight off these diseases without much problem. And antibiotics can help in the most serious cases.

It’s very hard to estimate disease prevalence and death rates in a world without vaccines. But given the improvements in medicine and widespread availability of antibiotics, it seems unlikely that the diseases for which we vaccinate kids would kill more than a few hundred children each year if we were to stop vaccination.

Injuring millions and killing thousands to save a few hundred is a very bad trade-off.

Unvaccinated kids are much, much healthier than vaccinated kids.

In addition to denying the harms from vaccines, the pro-vaxxers tell us that vaccines are responsible for the decline in communicable disease that we’ve seen over the last 150 years.

But this chart shows that the bulk of this decline occurred before the introduction of vaccines. So vaccines cannot have been responsible for these health improvements.

Death rates for these diseases continue to drop after the introduction of vaccine, but so did death rates for scarlet fever, for which there is no vaccine.

The top line of this chart shows vaccination rates for smallpox back in the 1800s. The bottom area, the bottom shaded area shows smallpox deaths. You will notice that deaths from smallpox declined as vaccination rates declined, so the vaccine could not have been responsible for the reduction in smallpox.

Those lives were saved due to the advent of sanitation and clean water. But that truth did not stop the vaccinators from stealing credit for this work.

The outbreak of paralysis among children in the middle part of the 20th century was not due to the polio virus, for which tests at the time did not exist. It was instead the result of pesticide poisoning.

Up until the 1950s, the FDA catastrophically told parents it was OK to put DDT on their kids’ lunches.

The supposed success of the polio vaccine was a massive medical fraud and a masterful PR deception. Authorities had determined that the polio vaccine was going to be a success before it was even developed.

Upon the release of the vaccine, they narrowed the criteria for categorizing paralysis with polio and stopped paying doctors for categorizing cases as polio.

Instead of calling paralysis polio, doctors started calling it acute flaccid myelitis.

These policy changes virtually guaranteed that the authorities could report reductions in polio even if the vaccines had no effect.

In India today, 97% of all kids get the polio vaccine. But childhood paralysis is a huge problem because of the widespread use of DDT and other pesticides. However, the authorities call this paralysis myelitis, so they can claim to have eliminated polio.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic analyzed data from more than 53,000 Cleveland Clinic employees and found that those that got the flu shot were 25% more likely to get the flu.

But unfortunately, the flu shot can have some serious side effects. A 13-million-person study in the U.K. found a 50% increased risk of Alzheimer’s from the flu shot.

This translates to 1.9 million Americans who have gotten Alzheimer’s from the flu shot. This catastrophic damage has been done to avoid a disease that is not very serious.

The Cleveland Clinic also did a study on the health records of 51,000 of their employees and found that the COVID vaccine actually increased the chance of getting COVID. And the more boosters a person got, the more likely they were to get COVID.

The mRNA vaccines also bring with them a host of other side effects, including myocarditis, cancer, reproductive problems and death. We have a whole panel this afternoon that will focus just on the mRNA vaccines.

The massive epidemic of vaccine injury is a crisis which presents each of us with a moral dilemma.

Do we stay silent, ignore the crisis and let braver people confront this problem? Or do we look inside and find the courage to speak out and challenge the people and institutions that have perpetrated the vaccine fraud and, in so doing, save the next generation of American children from the epidemic of vaccine poisoning?

The childhood vaccination schedule needs to be eliminated and all vaccines need to be removed from the market until they can be proven to be both safe and effective.

Eliminating the childhood vaccine schedule will be a shock to many people. The medical establishment will scream that plagues will sweep across the land.

We need to counter that their plague of vaccine poisoning is already among us, and that 1.4 million kids are sickened each year and the phantom plagues of which they speak are no longer fatal.

As much as pulling every vaccine from the market is the right thing to do, I also know that we live in a political reality where big public changes need to be phased.

One change that could easily be made would be to delay the administration of vaccines until children reach the age of 4 or 5 years.

Small babies are much more susceptible to the toxins in vaccines. So just by delaying the administration of vaccines, we could significantly reduce the worst of the vaccine side effects.

Many people will be stunned when they learn that vaccines have been a fraud perpetrated on the American people. Faith will be lost in the establishment. Institutions that have spent years pushing false vaccine propaganda will lose credibility. People will lose their jobs. The instinct toward denial and cover-up will be strong.

But the cost of doing nothing is sickening 1.4 million kids each year.

I’m glad to see so many members of the press here today. I’m sorry to have dumped the real story of vaccines on you. I am well aware that many of your firms still have strict pro-vaccine editorial policies.

Just last week, The New York Times published as incontrovertible facts certitudes about the wonders of COVID vaccines. The mRNA vaccines are provably a public health disaster. And again this afternoon, we have a panel that will go into details on that.

I have a very close family member who was disabled by the COVID vaccines. He trusted the mainstream media. He took booster after booster, and it crippled him.

When your publications cheerlead for toxic vaccines, you sicken your readers.

I understand that every story these days is put through a political filter. And acknowledging any issue with vaccines is to implicitly recognize that Secretary Kennedy and President Trump might have been right about something.

But until your publications acknowledge the reality of the massive epidemic of vaccine injury, you will be complicit in sickening the families of the people who trust you the most.

The dam that has held back the mass of vaccine injury is breaking. HHS has commissioned over 100 studies on vaccine injury. And as the truth comes out, you risk watching, your publications risk watching their credibility sink lower than today’s already miserable poll numbers for trust in media.

What you see, I mean, of the studies that I’ve cited here, you look at the Cleveland Clinic and Florida Medicaid data. We now have in many places in this country these large databases of people’s health records. Tens, hundreds of thousands, millions of people in a database.

And with the information in that one database, it is now possible to do the analysis that’s shown in the study and do it without that much difficulty.

We now have health departments and governors in many red states that are open to doing these studies. We now have hospital systems that are willing to consider this. We don’t just need to rely on the federal government anymore to do these studies.

No matter what, these studies are coming. And the mainstream press needs to recognize that what you’re hearing today is the canary in the coal mine.

Your publication should be thinking about how to get out of the hole into which they have fallen. They can lead the narrative shift, or they can cling to a failed narrative and watch their credibility evaporate even more.

And for those of you who went into journalism to help people, this is an opportunity to alert the public and stop a generation of kids from getting a host of neurological and autoimmune diseases.

This is a chance to break the story of a massive fraud. Be brave. Push for change. Live up to the highest aspirations of your profession.

Thank you very much.

View all of the slides for Gorton’s speech here.

Watch Gorton’s speech here: