The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
just now

In Godless times, your King Ceser, or Government, may/ will want to be your God! Our God/Creator-inspired founding fathers knew this, but Godless, new-age/ neo Sodom Gamorra types and free stuff leeches infected our once Creator-inspired, Godly nation and will vote for more "free-stuff" God-acting Democrats! There is only one God, Jesus, who can save you, not the government or Big Pharma's medicine (that kills 250K to 700K each & every year,) [not counting millions of God's murdered babies!]

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture