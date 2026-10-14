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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 14

Archbishop Vigano: “Globalist extermination plan serves Satan’s goal to kill both body and soul.”

“Pretending that we are dealing with vile merchants interested only in money and refusing to see the Satanic matrix of the globalist plan is an unforgivable mistake that none of us can make.” From Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano at the Auditorium Gavirate in Varese, Italy. May 10, 2024

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Defender!

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
Oct 14

Yes, my father is still struggling to recover from a serious neurological autoimmune disorder that he got after taking two Moderna mRNA-LNP covid shots. The pain and despair is real; evil stuff.

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