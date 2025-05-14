by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

COVID-19 vaccines decreased the number of primordial follicles — “the foundation of fertility” — in female rats by up to 60%, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Vaccines.

The authors said their results justify “further investigations into the vaccines’ effects on human ovarian reserve.”

“If these findings indeed apply to humans, the implications for global fertility rates are profound,” wrote epidemiologist Nic Hulscher on Substack.

He added:

“This kind of damage — to a woman’s lifelong egg supply — is biologically irreversible. The loss of primordial follicles is permanent — they do not regenerate. If this applies to humans, it means early menopause, infertility, and plummeting birth rates.”

Dr. Margaret Christensen, a trained gynecologist, clinical educator and co-founder of the Carpathia Collaborative, said the study matches outcomes she’s seen in patients at her practice.

“The impact we’ve seen on fertility and menstrual cycles from spike protein injections has been alarming,” Christensen said. “Not just inability to conceive, but marked increases in miscarriages and fetal deaths as well.”

‘The research is a damage assessment’

The study, authored by eight Turkish researchers and doctors, sought to identify the effects of mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on women’s ovarian health, including their egg supply.

The researchers studied 30 female Wistar albino rats, split into mRNA, non-mRNA and control groups. The rats in the vaccine groups received two human-equivalent doses, 28 days apart. Four weeks after administration of the second dose, the rats’ ovarian tissues were harvested and analyzed.

The results showed that both the mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines “may detrimentally impact ovarian reserve in rats” through the loss of primordial follicles.

Primordial follicle numbers in the unvaccinated control group averaged 106.70, while the figures for the mRNA and non-mRNA vaccinated groups were 42.40 and 70.10 — decreases of 60.3% and 34.3%, respectively.

Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, said it is significant that these are post-clinical findings.

“The research is not looking to see what harms may exist if we take the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” Jablonowski said. “Many have already taken that path and were harmed. The research is a damage assessment.”

According to Science Direct, primordial follicles are “the reproductive unit of the mammalian ovary.” A 2023 article in the journal Frontiers in Physiology defines primordial follicles as “the basic functional unit of female reproduction,” formed near the time of birth and subsequently remaining in a dormant state.

The quantity of primordial follicles plays a significant role in determining the length of a woman’s ovarian lifespan and fertility.

According to a 2015 article in Biology of Reproduction, “This reserve contains all of the oocytes” — or developing eggs “potentially available for fertilization throughout the fertile lifespan.”

The study’s results showed that the number of follicles that reached increasingly mature stages of development — including primary, secondary, antral, preovulatory and atretic follicles — was typically significantly lower in both of the vaccinated groups, and particularly in the mRNA group.

Commenting on the applicability of the study’s results to humans, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at St. George’s, University of London, said rat studies such as the one conducted by the Turkish researchers are “a standard and very reliable model for evaluating fertility issues.”

Study shows ‘mRNA vaccines and their lipid nanoparticles are highly toxic’

Aside from the decline in ovarian follicles measured in the Turkish study, the results also showed other negative reproductive health outcomes in the vaccinated groups.

One such outcome was a decline in Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) — which is representative of ovarian reserve, or the quantity of oocytes in the ovary. Lower levels of AMH are “associated with poor fertility outcomes and earlier menopause,” Hulscher wrote.

The results also showed increased levels of caspase-3, an enzyme “crucial in the death of cells,” according to Science Direct. Hulscher noted that “inflammatory markers” were also found in the vaccinated groups that are associated with conditions including:

Ovarian atresia , where a follicle fails to develop

Fibrosis , or the replacement of functional tissue with excess fibrous connective tissue, leading to reduced organ function, organ failure and death

Long-term tissue damage

These effects were particularly pronounced in the mRNA-vaccinated group. Dalgleish said the contents of the mRNA vaccines likely contribute to this outcome.

“The main message from this paper is that mRNA vaccines and their lipid nanoparticles are highly toxic in their own right, being worse than the inactivated spike protein alone,” Dalgleish said, noting that the uptake of these contaminants by various organs, including the ovaries, is “frightening from many aspects.”

‘Severe ovarian damage does indeed occur in humans’

A preprint published by six Czech, Danish and Swedish researchers last month that examined approximately 1.3 million Czech women ages 18-39 found that those who had received COVID-19 vaccines had approximately 33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.

The total fertility rate in the Czech Republic declined by 21% during the period studied.

Building on the Czech study, Hulscher said the results of the new study by Turkish researchers show that “severe ovarian damage does indeed occur in humans.”

“This is not unexpected — the lipid nanoparticles encapsulating the mRNA have a particular preference for the ovaries, according to animal biodistribution studies. Once inside, the mRNA instructs the ovaries to produce toxic Spike protein, leading to tissue damage and infertility,” Hulscher said.

Naomi Wolf, Ph.D., CEO of Daily Clout and author of “The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity,” said the findings of the Turkish and Czech studies confirm what she discovered while analyzing the “Pfizer Papers” — documents related to the clinical trials and licensure of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our research team member, Dr. Robert Chandler, identified the biodistribution into the ovaries of lipid nanoparticles, from the Pfizer Papers in 2022,” Wolf said. “It’s been known since 2017 that lipid nanoparticles damage reproduction in men and women.”

A study published in Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids in March found that mRNA crosses the placenta within one hour, leading to the development of spike protein that remains in fetal tissues after birth. A study published last month in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth found a higher miscarriage rate among COVID-vaccinated women.

Dalgleish said that the results of these studies strengthen calls by some scientists, medical organizations and government bodies to suspend or ban mRNA vaccines.

“The detail of the damage caused to the follicles by the induction of inflammatory markers and changes to the AMH antibodies is enough to scream, ‘stop these vaccines now,’” Dalgleish said.

