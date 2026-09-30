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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Sep 30

The CDC is continuing the work of Margaret Sanger. 😡😢

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Dr. Robert Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert Malone
Sep 30

Actually, the CDC underhandedly approved recommending these vaccines for children in Nov 2025, behind the back of the ACIP and the Acting CDC Director and HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill

"By November 4, 2025, the CDC was telling healthcare professionals that the 2025–2026 COVID vaccine was “recommended for people ages 6 months and older based on individual-based decision-making.”"

https://www.malone.news/p/criminal-mrna-malfeasance-by-the

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