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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

There is scientific evidence suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination may be linked to increased cancer risks, according to experts who will testify tomorrow at a U.S. Senate hearing.

The hearing, “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications,” is the latest held by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Doctors and scientists scheduled to testify include:

CHD.TV will livestream the hearing tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Although details have yet to be revealed, topics will include the biological mechanisms by which COVID-19 vaccines may increase cancer risks and resistance on the part of some scientists and health officials to acknowledge such discoveries.

The hearing will also cover how scientific publications on the effectiveness of early treatments for COVID-19 were also suppressed. For instance, Hazan, a gastroenterologist and microbiome researcher, has had several of her peer-reviewed publications on COVID-19 treatments and the microbiome retracted — with no public reason given, according to TrialSite News.

El-Deiry today wrote on X that LinkedIn censored him when he posted information from a recent paper he co-authored on COVID-19 vaccines and cancer.

The paper was a systematic review of 69 studies and reports that found a possible safety signal linking COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 to certain types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, breast and lung cancer.

El-Deiry and his co-author Charlotte Kuperwasser, Ph.D., professor of developmental, molecular and chemical biology at Tufts University’s School of Medicine, identified mechanisms — including the spike protein and DNA contamination found in some COVID-19 vaccine types — that might be responsible for triggering cancer.

They published their findings in the journal Oncotarget.

El-Deiry wrote in a June 1 X post:

“All known plausible mechanisms by which COVID mRNA vaccines might cause cancer as summarized in Kuperwasser and El-Deiry, 2026 are shown in the diagram below. … “In my opinion, mRNA (and peptide) vaccines hold promise for cancer in a population with different risk benefit characteristics and should be further tested in clinical trials.”

He tried to post the same information on LinkedIn, but the post was “quickly removed and labeled as misinformation,” he wrote on X.

South Korean study finds statistically significant link between COVID vaccine and six cancers

In their review, El-Deiry and Kuperwasser cited several recent large-scale studies, including a two-year study of 8.4 million South Koreans published last year.

The South Korean study found a statistically significant link between COVID-19 vaccines and six cancer types: breast, colorectal, gastric, lung, prostate and thyroid.

The study also identified a 27% higher overall cancer risk.

The review also cited a 2025 study of nearly 300,000 Italians that found cancer hospitalizations were moderately higher among COVID-19 vaccine recipients, with a particularly increased risk of bladder, breast and colorectal cancer.

Additionally, a U.S. Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division report that tracked non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in active-duty service members between 2017 and 2023 found a significant increase in some lymphomas in 2021 — the year COVID-19 shots became widely available, the review noted.

‘The signal is screaming. It is time to act.’

Dalgleish, one of the U.K.’s leading skin cancer specialists, recently warned members of the British Parliament that he has witnessed long-stable cancer patients suffer an aggressive relapse after receiving a third or subsequent COVID-19 booster.

Dalgleish said he first saw the pattern emerge among his skin cancer patients in 2022. Since then, international research has confirmed his concern, he said.

“In my opinion, this is no longer a hypothesis,” Dalgleish said. “The data are in. The mechanisms are understood. The signal is screaming. It is time to act.”

The body’s T-cell response can get suppressed after a person’s third COVID-19 vaccine dose, Dalgleish told John Campbell, Ph.D., in an April 2024 interview.

Dalgleish also noted that COVID-19 vaccine spike protein and lipid nanoparticles can induce microclots. Many cancer patients are already predisposed to blood-clotting disorders, he added.

Did COVID vaccines cause royal family cancers?

On Sept. 6, 2025, Malhotra made waves when he told a U.K. audience at a Reform UK party conference in Birmingham that Dalgleish considered it probable that the 2024 cancer diagnoses of King Charles III and Princess Catherine of Wales were linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malhotra, who spoke during a “Make Britain Healthy Again” event at the conference, presented slides depicting harm from COVID-19 mRNA shots. He told the audience:

“One of Britain’s most eminent oncologists Professor Angus Dalgleish said to me to share with you today that he thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancers in the royal family.”

Dalgleish confirmed to The BMJ that he did tell Malhotra before the conference that it was “highly likely” that COVID-10 vaccines were linked to cancers among members of the royal family.

Still, some U.K. doctors demanded that the General Medical Council (GMC) take action against Malhotra for his statement, The BMJ reported.

Malhotra said in a March interview with The Defender that he risks investigation by the GMC and loss of his medical license after publicly questioning the safety of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

However, in November 2025, more than 150 doctors, scientists and academics signed a letter urging the GMC and its chair, Carrie MacEwen, to “drop all action” against Malhotra, GB News reported.

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