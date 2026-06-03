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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
2h

My mother died from kidney cancer right after the COVID jabs. My father and brother died of lung cancer and ass cancer, respectively. My Aunt Helen and Uncle Jim got cancers fast after getting jabbed. Her uterus rotted out from cancer. My sister Jennie had a massive heart cancer from her mandatory shots.

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Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
24m

There are three major crimes at play here. 1) The crime of introducing an injection which has now been proven to be harmful. Deadly. 2) Using massive coercion against people. Job termination. Banning from venues. Preventing people from travelling. Locking people inside their homes. 3) The ongoing, continuing, active pogrom to slag, slander, demean, delist, and terminate ANYONE daring to assert factual information about the covid injections. It looks like there are tens of thousands who must be charged with some or all of these crimes, sentenced, and in some cases, executed for crimes against humanity. Some people were not doubt merely stupid. There's a great deal of stupidity going about these days. Others were promoters of this genocide. As for those in the medical profession, in any reasonable court they would be DEEMED TO HAVE KNOWN ABOUT THE CONSEQUENTIAL HARMS, given their medical training. No excuse for them. No matter how long it takes!

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