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by Jill Erzen

The story behind a case study on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and blood cancers may matter more than the research itself, one of the authors told John Campbell, Ph.D., last week.

In the first of two podcast episodes, Campbell discussed the study on mRNA vaccines and blood cancer. In a second episode, he discussed a second paper, which chronicled the censorship encountered by the authors of the case study.

Both papers were published Feb. 6 in the peer-reviewed journal Oncotarget.

Panagis Polykretis, Ph.D., a co-author of the case study and lead author of the study on censorship, told Campbell that exposing “all these facts” about how difficult it was to get the case study published might be “even more important” than the case study itself because “it demonstrates how science has been shaped and censored during the last years.”

Campbell agreed. He noted how little data are publicly available on COVID-19 vaccination and its long-term effects.

“It really makes you wonder just what is going on in the world of publishing scientific information at the moment,” Campbell said. Researchers face a “great difficulty in getting things published if they don’t fit the mainstream narrative.”

One healthy woman’s ‘very unusual’ diagnosis

The first paper examined modified messenger RNA (modRNA) vaccines and blood-related cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma. Many of these cancers begin in the bone marrow, where the body produces blood cells.

The paper presented a case study on a healthy, athletic woman in her late 30s who began experiencing “significant discomfort” the morning after her second dose of Comirnaty, Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“She woke up with a locked neck and jaw, tinnitus, nausea, diffuse pain, low-grade fever, headache, and sweating,” the authors wrote. “Symptoms worsened in the following days, accompanied by insomnia, hypersensitivity to temperature changes, and noise.”

Her condition didn’t improve. After months of testing, doctors diagnosed her with two serious blood cancers: acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Campbell underscored how rare that is.

“To get one is, indeed, unfortunate,” he said. “It’s very unusual to develop both at the same time.”

The woman went through years of intense treatment. Doctors destroyed her bone marrow with full-body radiation, then replaced it with donor cells through a transplant.

The paper also reviewed 30 similar cases where cancers appeared soon after vaccination — often within days. Most involved blood-related cancers.

In several lymphoma cases, the first signs of disease appeared exactly where the shot was given or in nearby lymph nodes.

“Coincidence? You tell me,” Campbell said. “I would have thought not.”

Vaccine particles have ‘unfettered access’ throughout the body

The authors of the first paper didn’t claim the vaccines caused cancer. Instead, they outlined how the vaccines could have triggered the cancer, based on known biology.

The vaccines use tiny fat-like particles — lipid nanoparticles — to deliver genetic instructions into the body. Unlike natural mRNA, which breaks down quickly, the synthetic particles protect the genetic material and help it move through the bloodstream.

According to the paper, that gives the material “unfettered access” throughout the body.

The particles “can go everywhere … including the bone marrow and other blood-forming organs,” Campbell said.

That matters because the bone marrow produces the blood cells that keep the immune system working. Disrupting that process could affect both immunity and cancer risk.

The immune system usually catches problems early. “Most of us, most days, get cancer,” Campbell said. “Thankfully, at a very early stage, the immune system eradicates it.”

But the authors suggest two things could happen at once: damage to developing blood cells and a weakened immune response. That combination could allow abnormal cells to grow unchecked.

‘We need a moratorium on these vaccines’

The paper also raised concerns about the synthetic spike protein produced by the vaccine.

“The natural spike protein will be recognized and dealt with by the immune system quite quickly,” Campbell said, referring to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. “The synthetic spike protein hangs around for much, much longer.”

According to Campbell, the synthetic version may damage mitochondria and resist breakdown by the immune system.

Another concern involves how cells read the genetic instructions carried in the mRNA vaccines. In some cases, the process may go off track, producing unexpected proteins.

“And who knows what that could mean,” Campbell said.

For Campbell, there are too many unanswered questions surrounding mRNA technology.

“We need a moratorium on these vaccines … until we know a lot more,” he said.

The authors struck a similar tone. They cited reports of rising cancers — including aggressive forms and cancers returning after decades in remission — observed by researchers worldwide.

These risks “cannot be ignored,” they wrote.

‘Outrageous and grave for the integrity of science’

The second paper traced the original paper’s submissions and rejections to illustrate how “a purported ‘general scientific consensus’ may have been artificially engineered” by selecting studies “aligned with the established narrative.”

Polykretis told Campbell that the original paper was submitted to 15 journals and rejected 16 times over two years. Most of those rejections came before peer reviewers even saw it.

“The paper arrived to the reviewers only three times,” he said. The rest were rejected by the editors, which “might suggest a political will or an agenda.”

Even when the paper passed review, “strange things happened,” Polykretis said.

In one case, the journal accepted the paper after revisions — then suddenly rejected it for “experimental flaws,” even though it wasn’t an experimental study.

Polykretis pushed back. The paper went through review again, was accepted again — and then rejected again.

At that point, Polykretis said the problem went beyond normal scientific debate.

“This means that the publisher was blocking the publication of the paper, because the science had already spoken,” he said. “This is very outrageous and grave for the integrity of science.”

‘Can you imagine how many scientists … are facing this censorship?’

Campbell said the problem goes far beyond one controversial paper.

If certain findings never make it into journals, the scientific record itself becomes incomplete, he said.

That matters because published research shapes everything that follows, from future studies to medical guidance to national health policies.

If the published evidence is filtered, the conclusions drawn from it may be too, Polykretis warned.

“It is very important to make the world know how the opinions that were critical towards the safety and the efficacy of these pharmaceutical products have been silenced and continue to be silenced,” he said.

Polykretis also raised a broader concern: How many other studies might be stuck in “publishing limbo,” never reaching doctors, researchers or the public?

“Can you imagine how many scientists like us are facing this censorship?” he asked. “We are going to lose all this very important information.”

In their paper, the authors called for change.

“These ethical and methodological implications demand institutional transparency and reform to preserve the integrity of scientific inquiry,” they wrote.

Watch Campbell break down the case study on mRNA vaccines and cancer here:

Watch Polykretis discuss the scientific censorship paper here:

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