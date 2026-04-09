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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
3h

Godless times call for Godless, sinful policies! Because "The wages of sin is death." [Romans 6:23]

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
6h

Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0141813024022323

Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development.

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