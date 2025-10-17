The Defender

richard noakes
2h

If America had not released Moderna's Covid-19 virus in China in 2019, then there could not have been a world wide Covid pandemic, could there? - Senator Tuberville said It was done on purpose (see below), but who had the authority to do that? :

As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic

Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?

It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when POTUS 45 was in.

America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project (according to Latypova), at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation (Latypova): Senator Tuberville 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025 - 2019 - and the vaccines which in America, POTUS 45 released after he used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines onto America and the World at the same time as Tedos in Europe and AUKUS for England, Australia and America.

Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025

currer
1h

You think "apologies" are appropriate to the civilian victims of a criminally planned psychological operation in the guise of "healthcare" that was AI controlled, state backed, military led, an own-population deliberate genocide?

FFS get real.

These men are killers who are already moving on to greater crimes.

