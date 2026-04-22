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Gabriella Calvi-Rooney's avatar
Gabriella Calvi-Rooney
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In Italia they are now recognizing and paying covid damages here is the link in English and Italian; https://italiantimes.substack.com/p/covid-vaccine-damage-recognized-for?r=9zgez&utm_medium=ios. https://www.lindipendente.online/2026/04/10/covid-riconosciuto-il-nesso-causale-tra-vaccini-e-gravi-patologie-per-due-pazienti/

And it references Pfizer as one of the shots at fault

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