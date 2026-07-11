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Honestglen's avatar
Honestglen
1h

Shortly after the COVERT WOKE POKE came out, a nurse in Canada at a hospital {which had 3 different maturity wards} made a statement. She mentioned, That other nurses in the wards noticed that more than 33% of the pregnant mother's who were vaccinated had miscarriages or

stillborn babies! Now, the truth comes out & it's higher! Why wasn't it Shut Down & Explored? Obviously, it was part of the One World Governments Plan to DEPOPULATE THE WORLD!!

DON'T LET THIS HAPPEN, AGAIN!!

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