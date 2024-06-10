by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

COVID-19 vaccines disrupt the hormone system, and a range of conditions associated with it, according to Dr. Margaret Christensen, co-founder of the Carpathia Collaborative and an Institute for Functional Medicine faculty member.

In an interview with The Defender, Christensen connected some of the adverse events and chronic health issues experienced by those who received the COVID-19 vaccines with hormonal disruptions caused by their ingredients.

Christensen told The Defender she has observed these effects in her patients.

“For me, it was the hormonal imbalances that really caught my attention,” she said, citing postmenopausal women who suddenly “started bleeding out of nowhere,” and women with “very irregular cycles, having ovarian cysts, having pelvic pain, infertility challenges and miscarriages.”

“What really, really disturbed me is that there were three fetal deaths in our practice, Christensen added. “There was a fetal death of 35 weeks, one at 37 weeks and one girl who had a placental abruption during delivery. I’ve never had that before.”

Christensen said the contents of the COVID-19 shots, including the spike proteins and lipid nanoparticles, along with the already poor health of many Americans — obesity, insulin resistance and exposure to chemicals in the air, food and water — “severely impact our immune system’s ability to regulate itself correctly.”

Christensen outlined these factors in her report, “Hormonal Havoc: The Covid Fallout and How to Fix It,” for which she interviewed over 60 doctors specializing in a wide range of health conditions.

The report is also the topic of an upcoming online summit featuring several dozen medical and health experts. Participants include Dr. David Brownstein, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michelle Perro, Dr. James Thorp, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Zen Honeycutt, executive director of Moms Across America.

Vaccines trigger ‘immune system dysfunction’ and hormonal imbalances

Christensen said the spike protein in the COVID-19 vaccines has multiple means of causing injuries.

“If you understand the mechanisms of spike proteins … and understand that we have disruption of the mitochondria, dysregulation of the immune system and persistent or recurrent infections of other sorts, then you can understand why we would be seeing so many different areas of pathology showing up,” she said.

Christensen said mitochondria “fuel everything” in the body, with high levels found in the ovaries, testes, the brain and the heart. “Mitochondria are the powerhouse of our cells and are found in high amounts in those organs, which require a lot of energy.”

Damage to the mitochondria “triggers immune system dysfunction,” she said, leading to low energy production, which she tied to adverse events often sustained by COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

She said:

“If you’re not producing energy in your brain, you get brain fog. If you’re not producing appropriate energy in the heart, then you start getting arrhythmias and the heart muscle not working correctly. When you’re getting damaged mitochondria in the ovaries and testes, it’s going to impact egg and sperm production.”

The spike proteins can lead to “neurodegenerative type of symptoms,” including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS, she said. Spike protein toxicity and subsequent mitochondrial damage can also trigger autoimmune diseases, Christensen said.

“The spike protein is triggering production of massive amounts of antibodies and cytokines, and some of those antibodies are antibodies against ourselves and also antibodies that are involved in not allowing cancer cells to keep themselves in check,” she said.

“We are finding spike protein in the testes and ovaries. Not only are we getting disrupted signals from the hypothalamus to the ovaries and testes, but we are also having direct inflammatory hits from the spike protein itself, which is being found because of the lipid nanoparticles in the ovaries in testes, triggering inflammation,” Christensen added.

“And so, we are disrupting the normal metabolism and excretion of hormones. So, you get recirculation of old hormones, throwing off the balance,” Christensen added.

Other forms of vaccine contamination also played a role in causing adverse health effects, including aggressive cancers, according to Christensen.

“There’s a lot of unusual sequences in the vaccine that we know are not found in nature. These include an SV40 segment, which we know is involved in tumors and cancerous growths.”

As a result, Christensen said:

“We are seeing suppression of the immune system and overactivation of a different part of the immune system, suppression of the innate and overactivation of the adaptive. So … we’re seeing rapid growth of onset of stage four cancers without any previous symptoms. “We also know that there are other unusual immune-suppressing segments within the spike protein that are dysregulating our immune system significantly. They’re suppressing the part of the immune system that’s called the ‘innate,’ which goes after viruses and bacteria and parasites and cancer cells in our body.”

According to Christensen, the makeup of the COVID-19 virus itself is also responsible for some adverse health effects.

“We know that COVID was not a normal viral pneumonia,” she said. “It was a vasculitis. It was an inflammation, particularly in the very small blood vessels and treatment of that inflammation is what helped heal people.”

She added:

“The inflammation in the blood vessels caused lots of clots to form, and micro clots. The microclots gather together and they make some very big clots. And these clots also have very unusual architecture to them. They’re not normal blood clots that we’re seeing. We’re seeing lots of tiny micro clots, very similar to mold toxicity.”

Christensen, who has 23 years of experience diagnosing and treating toxic mold exposures, said they lead to suppression of “your innate immune systems.”

“You can’t go after cancer cells, you can’t go after the viruses and bacteria that are in your body, so you get recurrent infections and then you’re over-inflaming the adaptive immune system.”

Sign Up for our Free News and Updates!

Vaccines may cause constant ‘fight or flight’ mode

Christensen said vaccine toxicity targets the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which she said “controls the entire hormonal system in the body.”

“The hypothalamus is the master regulatory center in the brain, which receives input from all the rest of the body” and then sends signals to the pituitary gland to produce hormones that drive various functions, from ovulation to sexual intercourse, she said.

Christensen said:

“If we are in chronic stress or chronically inflamed or [have a] chronically disrupted gut microbiome … then we are sending signals to our brain that say, ‘I’m anxious. I’m distressed, I can’t sleep. I’m very confused.’ The hypothalamus has mixed signals that it’s sending to the rest of the body, and therefore we can see disruption in normal hormonal cycles.”

This may spur excess production of adrenaline, leading to a “chronic state” where “you’re in fight or flight mode” constantly, Christensen said. As a result, hormone disruption occurs and “you can’t heal.”

Spike proteins and vaccine contamination may also impact gastrointestinal health, Christensen said.

“We know that COVID and the spike protein have damaged a lot of gut microbiome, getting rid of the bacteria that are supposed to be helpful, and [causing] overgrowth of some of the bad bacteria that end up recirculating some of these used up hormones and creating massive imbalances and elevated levels of, for example, estrogens. We call that estrogen dominance,” she said.

This leads to excess quantities of estrogen, which can make “the lining of the uterus grow,” leading to “heavy bleeding problems, growth of uterine fibroids … shedding the entire lining of the uterus, even postmenopausal bleeding,” Christensen added.

Spike proteins cause ‘damage and inflammation in the brain itself’

The mental health consequences of COVID-19 vaccines, lockdowns and other pandemic-related restrictions have garnered less attention, Christensen said, even though “the connection with mental health is multifactorial.”

According to Christensen, COVID-related restrictions “put our entire population into a ‘fight or flight’ state for months on end.” This, along with “using shame and guilt for people who didn’t comply,” contributed “severely to anxiety and depression.”

Anxiety and depression trigger other effects in the human brain, Christensen said. “Then you have the impact again to the adrenal, the HPA axis and the brain in constant overdrive, constant neuroinflammation, [being] constantly confused. That’s going to contribute to anxiety, depression, insomnia, OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder] behaviors, panic attacks.”

Limbic system dysfunction follows from this, where “our limbic system has taken over in kind of a survival-mode mechanism,” Christensen said, noting that this has helped contribute to “massive increases in suicide and helplessness and hopelessness.”

Christensen said the vaccines also contribute to histamine-dumping in the brain. Histamine is a chemical released by the immune system.

“Now you’re disrupting neurotransmitters and you’re releasing all kinds of histamine. And histamine is what’s involved in a lot of psychotic behaviors, and schizophrenia and just plain old anxiety and insomnia and migraines.”

Brain injury is another outcome of the COVID-19 vaccines, Christensen said.

“We are seeing damage and inflammation in the brain itself from the spike protein and from mitochondrial dysfunction, from autoimmune antibodies now being produced against various pieces of the brain,” she said. “A lot of people got peripheral neuropathy — very severe, painful nervous feelings in the hands and feet or other areas of the body.”

‘We have no idea what’s coming next’

Christensen warned that we will see a growing number of people developing chronic conditions and injuries as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines in the coming years.

“We’ve had 5 billion people receive this experimental mRNA injection,” she said. “We’ve had massive amounts of adverse events, but almost 15% of people had significant adverse events severe enough to go to the hospital. That was just the immediate fallout. Now we’re seeing the fallout a couple years later.”

“We have no idea what’s coming next,” Christensen said.

Christensen said many doctors, public health officials and mainstream media are concealing the increase in chronic conditions and injuries, attributing them instead to “long COVID” and other factors.

“Mainstream media and medicine were either unintentionally or willfully complicit in foisting this ‘safe and effective’ narrative on us,” Christensen said. “It’s very difficult now for them to say ‘mea culpa, I was wrong’ … It’s better to say ‘oh, yeah, this is normal.’”

Christensen said people have a strong healing capacity they can tap into.

“We have to just connect the dots: clean food, clean water, clean air and a clean mind. Our body has amazing healing, intrinsic healing capacities, and we have to just understand how we can support those,” she said.

Community-building can also help in the healing process, Christensen said.

“We need to get together in community and talk to one another about what’s been going on and what’s happened, because healing happens when we tell our stories and when we’re working together. There’s always hope for health and healing.”