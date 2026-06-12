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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
39mEdited

DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4163-pr-10-26

Forbes' video -3 min.:

https://youtu.be/CPNKC_1Us4g?si=gDJPUCR8MGKPIaaH

BE WARY:

The typical psyop DISTRACTION is going on now: spread of the rumor in DC that RFK Jr. is leaving next month (at Congressional baseball game, via Malone News).

"Beware Macduff. Beware the Thane of Fife." ~ Act 4, Scene 1 *Macbeth*

by Emilia Bassano Willoughby, a.k.a. Athena Shakes-Spear

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T Melland's avatar
T Melland
1h

Ban it's use in ALL the things…

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