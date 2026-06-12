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by Jill Erzen

Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., used a recent U.S. Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccines, cancer and scientific censorship to spotlight concerns he says have been ignored for years — and to argue that the issue demands a public reckoning.

In a series of videos following the June 3 hearing, Campbell described the proceedings as a “massively under-discussed and under-publicized” examination of “possible links between COVID vaccines and cancer and also the active suppression of medical and scientific information.”

“It really couldn’t be more serious for science,” Campbell said in a June 4 video. “Lies are told, lies have been told and things have been ignored. This has resulted in a greatly reduced trust in mainstream media and institutions.”

Campbell devoted a June 7 video to testimony from oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish, whose observations of unusual cancer relapses after COVID-19 booster shots led him to question whether vaccine safety was receiving adequate scientific scrutiny.

Last week’s Senate hearing brought those concerns before lawmakers and examined claims that researchers who raise such questions have faced professional and institutional pushback.

The June 3 hearing, “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications,” was held by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Immune system begins ‘tolerating’ cancer cells, not ‘attacking’ them

Campbell’s June 7 podcast focused on testimony from Dalgleish, professor emeritus of oncology at City St. George’s, University of London, who told lawmakers about a series of unexpected cancer relapses that led him to search for possible explanations.

“Early 2022, he was looking after patients with melanoma, the cancer that begins in the skin but can spread all around the body. Very aggressive cancer,” Campbell said. “He noticed that they were starting to relapse.”

Six patients relapsed within six weeks, and Dalgleish found that all six had received COVID-19 booster shots.

“As a scientist … he thought, well, why is this? And this is what scientists do. They should ask questions. So he looked for a cause,” Campbell said.

The patients’ cancers had previously been controlled in part by T-cells — immune cells that help identify and destroy cancer cells. Dalgleish came to suspect that vaccination may have impeded that immune response.

Campbell said Dalgleish found evidence of T-cell suppression, along with changes in antibodies produced by the immune system. As a result, “these cancer cells will be dividing, but the body’s immune system wasn’t attacking them as it should,” Campbell said.

Dalgleish testified that he later observed similar patterns in colorectal cancers, breast cancers, prostate cancers, gliomas and blood cancers, including cases appearing in younger patients and progressing more aggressively than expected.

He also reported that some cancer treatments appeared less effective.

Seeking an explanation, Dalgleish compared his observations with published research.

He testified that one “absolutely staggering” study found evidence of T-cell exhaustion “across hundreds of patients” following booster doses. He also cited research pointing to multiple biological mechanisms by which vaccine-derived mRNA could contribute to cancer development.

As Dalgleish told lawmakers, “The immune system was tolerating the cancer, and this was the reason we were starting to see it.”

‘They don’t discover a link … because they’re not asking’

A central theme of both the hearing and Campbell’s analysis was whether these concerns are being adequately investigated.

“Most doctors, when patients are presented with cancer, are not asking if they’d had an mRNA vaccine,” Campbell said. “Now this is really quite bizarre because, I mean, it’s absolutely fundamental in medicine that the first thing you do is you take a history, and you talk to the patients,” he said.

Because vaccination history is often not discussed, patterns may be missed, according to Campbell.

“Of course they don’t discover a link between mRNA vaccines and cancers because they’re not asking who was vaccinated,” he said.

Dalgleish raised similar concerns in his testimony.

“I’m starting to see that it’s not only my patients now. It’s people I know really well who are going down with cancer, and they’re going down more aggressively. And the treatment is not working nearly as well,” he told lawmakers.

He also urged policymakers to halt the use of the mRNA vaccine technology.

“There is no way you can control this technology, and its use for future vaccines should be banned and the COVID ones stopped now,” Dalgleish said.

Campbell and Dalgleish have been sounding alarm for years

Campbell and Dalgleish have been publicly discussing links between mRNA vaccines and cancer since the early years of the pandemic.

In 2024, Campbell highlighted a Japanese study published in the journal Cureus that examined cancer mortality trends. Days later, he discussed the findings with Dalgleish.

Dalgleish had been issuing alerts about similar concerns for years. In 2022, he sent a letter to The BMJ warning about leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers he believed were associated with the mRNA shots.

“I shouted, I screamed: ‘The canary in the mine!’” Dalgleish told Campbell in 2024.

According to Dalgleish, his concerns were dismissed across the scientific community. He recalled being told it was “pure anecdotal, nothing to see here, shut up and by the way, you’ll upset cancer patients.”

Even so, Dalgleish said physicians from around the world began contacting him with similar observations. “We are seeing the same thing,” they told him.

Vaccine-cancer link silenced by ‘double whammy’

The Senate hearing also focused on claims that scientists who raised questions about vaccine safety faced resistance and suppression from medical journals, institutions and public health authorities.

Johnson noted at the hearing that there used to be “serious journalism” on vaccine injuries in the U.S. But that changed once pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising became legal, he said.

In his June 7 video, Campbell said the vaccine safety issue raises broader questions about transparency and scientific inquiry.

“This is the double whammy,” he said. “So, not only are … doctors not asking about the cancers, if people do start writing about the cancers or publicizing the increasing cancers, the research is suppressed and the doctors themselves are attacked.”

Dalgleish made a similar argument in his written testimony.

“The consistency of these clinical observations, combined with emerging mechanistic evidence, should have prompted far greater scientific scrutiny and open investigation than they received,” he wrote.

“Science does not advance through silence, suppression, or reputational protection,” he said. “It advances through rigorous inquiry, transparent debate, independent replication, and the courage to follow evidence wherever it leads.”

Watch Campbell discuss Dalgleish’s testimony here:

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